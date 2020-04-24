Illinois State University to receive $16.1 million from relief program; half to go to students

“We also had other kinds of funds in place before the pandemic” to help students with emergency needs, said Jome.

IWU spokesman John Twork said, "Once we’ve had time to gain better clarity and carefully consider the guidance we have received, we will communicate our plan with students and families."

He added, "Our student affairs and financial aid offices are working collaboratively to address unanticipated student needs during this unprecedented time. We expect that some student needs will be met through support from the CARES Act, while other needs will be met through support from the Titan Student Emergency Fund."

That fund has received more than $21,000 in donations in the past four weeks, he said.

Heartland has been working this week on a plan for the federal funds and hopes to have one in place by May 1, said spokesman Steve Fast.

“Once we get some of these rules clarified, we’ll be sending communication directly to students,” Fast said.