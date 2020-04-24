Illinois State University to receive $16.1 million from relief program; half to go to students

NORMAL — Illinois State University will receive just over $16.1 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that was part of the coronavirus aid package.
At least half the money must go directly to students for emergency assistance, according to federal guidelines.
Other institutions in The Pantagraph area and the amounts they are to receive include: Heartland Community College, $2.1 million; Illinois Wesleyan University, $1.3 million; Eureka College, $624,909; and Lincoln College, $1.3 million.
ISU’s financial aid office and other areas are working on a system for students to apply for aid from this program, said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
The student aid must go directly to students for expenses related to disruption of their education because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include costs for course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care and child care, the Education Department said.
The university recently established a COVID-19 Redbird Response Fund to help students with funds donated to the ISU Foundation.
“We also had other kinds of funds in place before the pandemic” to help students with emergency needs, said Jome.
IWU spokesman John Twork said, "Once we’ve had time to gain better clarity and carefully consider the guidance we have received, we will communicate our plan with students and families."
He added, "Our student affairs and financial aid offices are working collaboratively to address unanticipated student needs during this unprecedented time. We expect that some student needs will be met through support from the CARES Act, while other needs will be met through support from the Titan Student Emergency Fund."
That fund has received more than $21,000 in donations in the past four weeks, he said.
Heartland has been working this week on a plan for the federal funds and hopes to have one in place by May 1, said spokesman Steve Fast.
“Once we get some of these rules clarified, we’ll be sending communication directly to students,” Fast said.
The amount of money each school is to receive was determined by a formula that was significantly weighted by the number of full-time students who are eligible for need-based Pell grants, according to the U.S. Education Department. Total enrollment also is a factor.
Undocumented and international students are not eligible for the emergency assistance grants under the federal rules.
