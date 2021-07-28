 Skip to main content
Illinois State University to require face masks

Jul.28 -- Carbon Health Founder and CEO Eren Bali discusses the challenges that the Covid-19 Delta variants poses for healthcare workers. He speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

NORMAL — Illinois State University will be requiring face coverings in indoor spaces starting Thursday. 

The change is in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altering its guidance on masks because of the  highly contagious delta variant. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging.

ISU in a statement Wednesday said McLean County has a "substantial" transmission by the CDC.

"Therefore, until further notice, face coverings are required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors on campus ..." the statement said.

Students, faculty and staff also have to provide proof they are vaccinated. Those who aren't have to be tested for COVID each week. 

“Vaccination is the best path forward,” said Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy, “As a biomedical scientist who for decades has studied aspects of the process underlying the new COVID vaccines, I support the scientific evidence that COVID vaccination is the most effective strategy to keeping our community healthy.”   

The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

