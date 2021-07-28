Illinois State University to require face masks

The change is in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altering its guidance on masks because of the highly contagious delta variant. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging.

ISU in a statement Wednesday said McLean County has a "substantial" transmission by the CDC.

"Therefore, until further notice, face coverings are required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors on campus ..." the statement said.

Students, faculty and staff also have to provide proof they are vaccinated. Those who aren't have to be tested for COVID each week.

Illinois Secretary of State facilities to reinstate mask policy Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday morning that all driver service facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require employees and customers to wear a mask again starting Monday, Aug. 2.

“Vaccination is the best path forward,” said Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy, “As a biomedical scientist who for decades has studied aspects of the process underlying the new COVID vaccines, I support the scientific evidence that COVID vaccination is the most effective strategy to keeping our community healthy.”

The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

