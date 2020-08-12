Illinois State University to spend up to $3.3 million on COVID-19 testing

President Larry Dietz said after the meeting, "The initial focus will be on students in (on-campus) housing," but testing will not be mandatory.

Among testing sites being considered are one behind Alamo II and Stevenson Hall, which would be close to Watterson Towers and Manchester-Hewett, and one at the site of the old fire station near the golf course, which would be close to Tri Towers and Cardinal Court.

At least one student on campus has tested positive. That student, connected to a residence hall, has left campus to isolate, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome, who did not release additional details, citing privacy concerns.

Students began returning to campus nearly two weeks ago, beginning with resident assistants and other essential student workers. RAs were required to take COVID-19 tests and isolate until they received their test results.

A parent told the ISU board during the public comment section of the meeting that two Hewett Hall resident assistants lost their positions because they had spent about 20 minutes together, instead of the allowed 15 minutes, and one later received a positive result on his COVID-19 test.