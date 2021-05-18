Illinois State University union puts contract talks on hold

NORMAL — The Graduate Workers Union at Illinois State University has put contract negotiations on hold until fall because of the difficulty in reaching its members during the summer and turnover in the bargaining unit.
The majority of the union’s membership is not contracted to work at the university over the summer, union officials noted in a statement.
“If the employer made a reasonable attempt to reach agreement — they haven’t done that, but if they did — we would naturally want to check in with our membership before holding a ratification vote. And during the summer we do not have a membership to give input or to vote,” bargaining team member Steven Lazaroff said in an emailed statement.
The bargaining unit consists of about 400 graduate teaching assistants. The problem goes beyond being able to contact them when they aren’t teaching.
Some graduate students who were in the union may have graduated this spring or left the university for other reasons. Others may be returning to campus but do not know if they will be teaching this fall. There also may be new graduate teaching assistants who won’t start work until this fall.
Overall, the union said, there could be a turnover of one-quarter to one-third of their membership.
The union said it believes the appropriate voting body will be those who are graduate teaching assistants this fall, “which means pausing negotiations until fall, when the body is fully constituted.”
Negotiations on the union’s first contract began in October 2019 after the union was formed in 2018. A federal mediator has been involved since January.
Lazaroff said, “We have reached a sensitive stage of negotiations.”
Union members overwhelming supported a strike authorization vote, which gives the negotiating team authority to call for a strike vote. There are several steps that would have to be taken before a strike could occur.
Terri Goss Kinzy, who will become ISU’s 20th president July 1, was asked about the negotiations at a press conference following her appointment Friday.
Kinzy said she was aware of the ongoing negotiations and expressed confidence that the administration, working with the mediator, will be able to "reach a decision that’s best for everyone.”
The union said in a statement Tuesday morning that it is “cautiously optimistic” about Kinzy and looks forward to working with the new administration to reach a fair and equitable agreement.
According to the university’s website, seiunegotiations.ilstu.edu, the administration submitted a counter-proposal to the union on May 12 that “provides additional market-based increases to minimum stipends and ensures that all GTAs, even those whose stipends are already above the minimum stipends, will receive stipend increases at ratification.”
