Illinois State University union puts contract talks on hold

Some graduate students who were in the union may have graduated this spring or left the university for other reasons. Others may be returning to campus but do not know if they will be teaching this fall. There also may be new graduate teaching assistants who won’t start work until this fall.

Overall, the union said, there could be a turnover of one-quarter to one-third of their membership.

The union said it believes the appropriate voting body will be those who are graduate teaching assistants this fall, “which means pausing negotiations until fall, when the body is fully constituted.”

Negotiations on the union’s first contract began in October 2019 after the union was formed in 2018. A federal mediator has been involved since January.

Lazaroff said, “We have reached a sensitive stage of negotiations.”

Union members overwhelming supported a strike authorization vote, which gives the negotiating team authority to call for a strike vote. There are several steps that would have to be taken before a strike could occur.