× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Commencement speakers are always looking for ways to inspire graduates. At Illinois State University, many of the words will come from the class members themselves.

As part of a “virtual” commencement, graduates were invited to submit stories of how they coped with the coronavirus pandemic and what they learned. More than 200 responded.

“Some of them bring tears to your eyes,” said ISU President Larry Dietz, who incorporated a few of the stories into remarks he recorded for the ceremony.

The students wrote of helping people in their neighborhoods, learning patience, gaining an appreciation of little things and missing friends and classmates.

“All of them were heartfelt,” said Dietz, and despite the challenges, “they were all upbeat,” with an overriding theme of resilience.

The stories are being turned over to the University Archives and Milner Library to be compiled in a booklet “so we can capture the moment” for future generations and historians, he said.

ISU, like other educational institutions, canceled its traditional graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. In their place will be videos, available online starting Thursday. There are 3,601 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 726 for graduate degrees. The university traditionally conducts graduation on Mother's Day weekend.

Just as with the traditional spring commencement, there will be separate ceremonies for the different colleges: a total of six. A student from each college will give remarks at their respective ceremony and student trustee Sarah Aguilar, who is graduating this May, will speak on behalf of all students.

Even though a video can’t replace walking across the stage, “we’re doing whatever we can to make it special,” said Jill Benson, associate dean of students. “We feel for them. We hurt for them.”

All the spring graduates also are invited to the December commencement, which will be expanded to six ceremonies instead of the usual two.

Dietz will tailor his remarks to each college, using stories from those students. He dressed in full academic regalia for the video that was recorded in his residence.

“To me, it’s a very important day. I’m going to miss the face-to-face handshakes … and miss the excitement in the air,” said Dietz. “It’s really not about us. It’s about the graduates and their families. … It’s still going to be a special day.”

Benson said, “In early March, we started to look at what other possibilities there might be if we could not hold a large gathering in May.” On March 20, the university announced the on-campus ceremony would not take place in May.

Prospective graduates were asked to provide photos of themselves for the video and more than 1,000 were received. Some students wore caps and gowns while other didn’t, “so it really represents the graduating class,” said Benson.

On Friday, Benson sent out the last of about 4,400 packets to graduates. Each contained a diploma cover, three copies of program books, a commemorative tassel and an Alumni Association key chain.

“It has truly been a campus effort,” said Benson, including printing, mail services, social media and volunteers to stuff the packets. “It really exemplified the collaborative and student-centered experience.”

Photos: ISU holds 2019 commencement exercises

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.