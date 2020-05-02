ISU, like other educational institutions, canceled its traditional graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. In their place will be videos, available online starting Thursday. There are 3,601 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 726 for graduate degrees. The university traditionally conducts graduation on Mother's Day weekend.
Just as with the traditional spring commencement, there will be separate ceremonies for the different colleges: a total of six. A student from each college will give remarks at their respective ceremony and student trustee Sarah Aguilar, who is graduating this May, will speak on behalf of all students.
Even though a video can’t replace walking across the stage, “we’re doing whatever we can to make it special,” said Jill Benson, associate dean of students. “We feel for them. We hurt for them.”
All the spring graduates also are invited to the December commencement, which will be expanded to six ceremonies instead of the usual two.
Dietz will tailor his remarks to each college, using stories from those students. He dressed in full academic regalia for the video that was recorded in his residence.
“To me, it’s a very important day. I’m going to miss the face-to-face handshakes … and miss the excitement in the air,” said Dietz. “It’s really not about us. It’s about the graduates and their families. … It’s still going to be a special day.”
Benson said, “In early March, we started to look at what other possibilities there might be if we could not hold a large gathering in May.” On March 20, the university announced the on-campus ceremony would not take place in May.
Prospective graduates were asked to provide photos of themselves for the video and more than 1,000 were received. Some students wore caps and gowns while other didn’t, “so it really represents the graduating class,” said Benson.
On Friday, Benson sent out the last of about 4,400 packets to graduates. Each contained a diploma cover, three copies of program books, a commemorative tassel and an Alumni Association key chain.
“It has truly been a campus effort,” said Benson, including printing, mail services, social media and volunteers to stuff the packets. “It really exemplified the collaborative and student-centered experience.”
Mark Brodl, provost and dean of faculty, was supposed to be reading the names of this year’s graduates at Illinois Wesleyan University on Sunday. Instead, he was writing their names in chalk on Thursday morning around Aspiration Fountain.
Illinois State University videographer Andy Savage and Brian Beam, executive director, university marketing and communications, make a video of ISU President Larry Dietz, dressed in full academic regalia, as he prepares remarks recorded at his residence Tuesday for a virtual commencement to take place May 8 and 9.