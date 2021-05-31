Illinois tackles anti-Asian hate with the TEAACH Act

Though the TEAACH Act doesn’t dictate exactly how Asian American history must be taught in Illinois schools, Chan’s class at Niles North High School could be a model.

Starting from the first Filipinos who set foot in America in 1587, Chan covers the mass migration of immigrants from various Asian countries, looks at laws that discriminated against them, and ends with Asian American activist movements. In his lessons, he unravels how Asian Americans have struggled to assimilate and survive in America, covering identity, stereotypes, and critical race theory.

Chan first proposed an Asian American studies course in the north suburban school district in 2005, but it took until 2017 for Chan and a fellow teacher to generate interest and convince school administrators to approve a pilot class.

Since then, the class has become a staple, with 40 students at Niles North taking the course this school year. Since 2019, Chan has also taught the course at Niles West High School.

“If you don’t have access to people, knowledge, culture, all of the things that make you ‘foreign’ become normalized,” Chan said. “The same is true when (students) see a lack of representation and invisibility of themselves and their people in the curriculum; they internalize that.”