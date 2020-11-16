Illinois teachers union calls on Gov. Pritzker to close school buildings again due to COVID-19 surge

Officials with one of the state’s largest teachers unions on Monday urged Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the state’s board of education and local school districts to take immediate action to close school buildings due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The teachers union is also asking the governor, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education to establish and enforce clear metrics for school districts to guide them for any future closures, Dan Montgomery, president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers said.

“There are plenty of superintendents and school boards that would like to call it, but they’re worried about the public’s reaction,” Montgomery said. “I think the majority of people want to do what’s right, and having clear metrics can be an inducement.”

While a growing number of school districts across the state have halted in-person student instruction in recent weeks due to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Montgomery said many school districts in Illinois are still requiring teachers to deliver remote lessons from their classrooms.