Illinois Wesleyan got major pushback for cutting religion, French and anthropology. But other colleges are dropping the humanities too.

But while Nugent described herself in a Tribune interview as a “huge believer in liberal arts,” she said that colleges must evolve to best serve students and their changing desires.

Nugent said fewer than 30 of IWU’s 1,600 students chose to major in religion, anthropology and French last year. There were no Italian majors because the school had only offered a minor. But other subjects, such as nursing and accounting, are seeing significantly higher enrollment, she said.

“There are places like a Harvard or a Stanford with multiple of billions of dollars of endowment,” Nugent said. “(There), it doesn’t matter. When I was teaching at Princeton, we could offer Sanskrit if one student took it. That was fine. In my mind, it’s kind of impossible to separate education and finance.”

Tough choices aren’t limited to IWU, where the endowment stands at $204 million. They are happening across the country as schools face difficult financial conditions and declining enrollment, further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, nine tenured faculty members at IWU were affected by the program cuts. Two transferred departments, while others are taking early retirements or negotiated departure dates over the next couple of years, Nugent said.