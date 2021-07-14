Illinois Wesleyan partnered with Marriott to house overflow students

BLOOMINGTON — After a year of housing students in a nearby hotel, Illinois Wesleyan University is preparing for a fall semester without the need for overflow housing.

About 100 IWU students made their home in the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center for the 2020-21 school year, serving as the “Uptown Marriott Traveling Titans” location.

Kyle Griffith, director of residential life at IWU, said the university needed more space for the fall and spring semester that was close to campus and “was safe and complied with our COVID guidelines. The drop in travel during this pandemic meant that we could block entire floors at the Marriott for our students.”

The hotel housed undergraduate students who would have normally lived on-campus, but the on-campus dorms needed to be reconfigured for primarily single occupancy.

The students had access to the hotel’s amenities but took up residency on floors specifically designated for students. Meal plans were fulfilled at campus facilities.

“The Bloomington-Normal Marriott’s team went above and beyond in making the students feel like they were living in a community rather than simply being hotel visitors, a shared goal achieved thanks to their attention to detail and thoughtfulness,” said Michelle Wu, director of conference services at IWU. “The hotel was a natural fit for this unique opportunity.”

Migidi Tembo, the local Marriott’s general manager, called the partnership a “win-win-win, working out well for the university, student community and our hotel.”

Illinois Wesleyan spokesman John Twork said at this time the university has no plans to house students at hotels for extended periods in the upcoming academic year.

