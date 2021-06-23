Illinois Wesleyan president speaks about pandemic recovery

The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation Women to Women Giving Circle hosted a series of Wellness Wednesday lunches to share experiences related to the pandemic, with an emphasis on resilience, inspiration and joy.
Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent was the speaker at Shepard Park in Normal. She said she was proud of her faculty, who learned how to teach online in only two weeks when they realized the students wouldn’t be returning from spring break 2020. She also commented that the world has changed forever in many ways, and we will never go back to always being together.
The next luncheon will be on July 21 and focus on “Dare to Self Care,” and on July 28 District 87 teachers and administration will share their new directions post-pandemic.
The group's 10th Anniversary Summer Celebration is Aug. 12 at the Illinois State University Hancock Stadium Concourse.
Visit ilprairiecf.org/women-to-women for more information.