Illinois Wesleyan suspends fraternity after hazing

Become a digital member and support local journalism. Our latest offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at go.pantagraph.com/april29

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University is investigating a reported hazing incident involving a fraternity.

In a letter sent to the campus community, Dean of Students Karla Carney-Hall said a first-year student in Sigma Chi’s new membership class was injured as a result of a hazing incident Saturday night.

“We immediately launched an investigation regarding both individual and chapter responsibility for violations of our Student Code of Conduct. All Sigma Chi chapter operations have been suspended pending this investigation,” she wrote.

The incident occurred at the fraternity’s house, which is on campus at 111 E. Emerson St. Further details about the incident and the student’s injuries were not released.