Illinois Wesleyan University: 1 positive test in first week of COVID-19 surveillance testing

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University completed its first week of on-campus surveillance testing last week, recording one positive case out of 108 students tested.
About 100 “strategically sampled” students, including athletes in mid- to high-contact sports, will be selected weekly and required to be tested. Others can opt in.
A total of 90 positive cases have been reported by IWU since classes began. Spokesman John Twork said Monday there have been no positive results in three days.
In addition, “we have flu shot clinics going on this week so we can try to avoid a ‘twindemic,’” said Twork.
The university has extended its prohibition on non-IWU guests in campus residence halls, apartments and fraternity houses through the end of the semester, Nov. 20.
Spring semester will begin Jan. 13, a week later than originally planned and there will be no spring break. Karla Carney-Hall, vice president for student affairs, said in a message posted on the IWU website that spring break is being eliminated “to reduce the spread of disease.”
Unlike this semester, IWU will not have Saturday classes during spring semester.
Vintage back-to-school ads
Don't Go Back To school, Without a Few More White Collar Attached Shirts
Arrive in style and stay in style
Cheer leaders... in the back to school field!
Back to School with Edwards Shoes for Children
Back to school... it's that time again!
Wards--Your back-to-school headquarters
Take $10 back to school
Get on the back-to-school express
How BIG is our Back-To-School Sale?
Suns of britches
Back to school sale
August Shoot Out Sale!
Genuine Girl by OshKosh
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.