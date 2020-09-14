 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan University: 1 positive test in first week of COVID-19 surveillance testing
091520-blm-loc-web-1iwu

Students in Illinois Wesleyan University associate professor Scott Susong's Acting 1 class look for a good shady spot to hold class on the quad during the first day of classes Aug. 17. Faculty at IWU are stressing social distancing and wearing masks while attending classes this semester.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University completed its first week of on-campus surveillance testing last week, recording one positive case out of 108 students tested.

About 100 “strategically sampled” students, including athletes in mid- to high-contact sports, will be selected weekly and required to be tested. Others can opt in.

A total of 90 positive cases have been reported by IWU since classes began. Spokesman John Twork said Monday there have been no positive results in three days.

In addition, “we have flu shot clinics going on this week so we can try to avoid a ‘twindemic,’” said Twork.

The university has extended its prohibition on non-IWU guests in campus residence halls, apartments and fraternity houses through the end of the semester, Nov. 20.

Spring semester will begin Jan. 13, a week later than originally planned and there will be no spring break. Karla Carney-Hall, vice president for student affairs, said in a message posted on the IWU website that spring break is being eliminated “to reduce the spread of disease.”

Unlike this semester, IWU will not have Saturday classes during spring semester.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

