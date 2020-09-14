Illinois Wesleyan University: 1 positive test in first week of COVID-19 surveillance testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University completed its first week of on-campus surveillance testing last week, recording one positive case out of 108 students tested.

About 100 “strategically sampled” students, including athletes in mid- to high-contact sports, will be selected weekly and required to be tested. Others can opt in.

A total of 90 positive cases have been reported by IWU since classes began. Spokesman John Twork said Monday there have been no positive results in three days.

In addition, “we have flu shot clinics going on this week so we can try to avoid a ‘twindemic,’” said Twork.