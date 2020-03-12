BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University on Thursday joined the list of schools extending their spring break and turning away from in-person classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes will resume March 23 using distance learning methods. The situation will be evaluated and the university plans to decide by March 26 whether on-campus classes will resume March 30.

All student events including athletics have been suspended through March 29 and domestic students have been told to return to their permanent homes. A system has been set up for international and other students to request an exception and be allowed to stay on campus.

Students cannot return to campus without permission until March 29, according to the announcement.

No decisions have been made regarding commencement or other events after March 29.

A message from President Georgia Nugent to students, faculty, staff and parents said, “We value our culture as a residential university and the importance of faculty-student interaction, and hope to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

The university took its action to limit the potential spread of the virus, protect the community’s health and safeguard the resilience of the healthcare system, according to the message.

