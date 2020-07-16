Illinois Wesleyan University could vote today to drop philosophy, religion, French and other liberal arts subjects — over objections of some alumni and faculty

In all, seven programs will face their fate in Thursday’s vote. They could be completely ended, reorganized or maintained.

John Twork, a school spokesman, said that students working toward degrees in programs altered by Thursday’s vote will still be able to complete their studies. He said that “courses in the fields of study will continue to be offered,” but it’s not clear how many will be available, if at all.

Amoloza, the sociology professor, said that scaling back these classes would be a disservice to students. Many high schools don’t offer courses in these subjects and students are exposed for the first time at college. It’s common for IWU students who didn’t know what sociology was before setting foot on campus to end up declaring majors in the subject, she said.

“I think it is important for students who come to a liberal arts school like Illinois Wesleyan to have an opportunity for what we could say is a deep dive into the current issues in the country,” Amoloza said. “I think it will a real loss for our university if such a program is cut.”