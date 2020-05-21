× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University is eliminating four programs but the board is continuing review of other recommendations from a program evaluation task force, including the future of the School of Music and School of Art.

The programs to be eliminated are American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business.

All students currently in those programs will be able to complete them, but one staff member will be lost because of the elimination, President Georgia Nugent said Thursday.

Thirty students are majoring in DTE, a relatively new program. Nugent said they are likely to shift to a new major in entrepreneurship, said Nugent.

One student is majoring in American Culture studies, three in Greek and Roman studies and none in international business.

“The whole object of the process is to try to ensure we offer what students want and need,” said Nugent.

Board chairman Tim Szerlong said IWU remains committed to providing “a rich, diverse program” on a “liberal arts platform.”

Szerlong will lead an eight-member working group with trustees, faculty and administrators to take “a deeper dive to make sure we captured the right data … so we can make the best possible decision,” he said. Further action will be taken at a special meeting of the board July 16.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

