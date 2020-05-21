One student is majoring in American Culture studies, three in Greek and Roman studies and none in international business.
“The whole object of the process is to try to ensure we offer what students want and need,” said Nugent.
Board chairman Tim Szerlong said IWU remains committed to providing “a rich, diverse program” on a “liberal arts platform.”
Szerlong will lead an eight-member working group with trustees, faculty and administrators to take “a deeper dive to make sure we captured the right data … so we can make the best possible decision,” he said. Further action will be taken at a special meeting of the board July 16.
This story will be updated.
Illinois Wesleyan University administrators write the names of the university's graduates on the sidewalk surrounding the "Aspiration" statue on the quad, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The IWU board agreed to eliminate four programs and is reviewing others.