Illinois Wesleyan University expands pass-fail option; no decision yet at Illinois State University, Heartland

“We wanted to be sure we’re not adding to the strain students are finding themselves in,” said Brodl.

Under IWU’s revised policy, students would be able to take up to two courses on a credit/no credit basis this spring semester. However, they could not be courses in their major or minor. The credit/no credit class would not affect their grade point averages.

Students would have to talk with an academic adviser before electing the credit/no credit option “to help them make some appropriate decisions,” said Brodl.

For students planning to pursue careers in nursing, attend graduate school in STEM fields or apply to medical or law school, opting for credit/no credit might not be a good decision, he said.

Faculty also are worried, with students being away from the academic environment, switching to credit/no credit could be detrimental to their success, said Brodl.

“Being concerned about grades is a way to keep you on task,” he said. “We’re trying to balance all of this.”

Meanwhile at ISU, changes to its pass/no-pass policy remain under discussion.