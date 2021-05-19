Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years because of hazing

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years.
Details of the April 10 hazing incident have not been disclosed, but a first-year member of Sigma Chi was injured as a result, university officials said.
The Alpha Iota chapter of Sigma Chi is prohibited from gathering for meetings or activities as a fraternity, including living in the chapter house, and cannot maintain a social media, according to an email sent Wednesday morning to students, families, faculty and staff.
