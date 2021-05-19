 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years because of hazing
0 comments
breaking top story

Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity suspended for 3 years because of hazing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
052021-blm-loc-1iwufrat

A student walks across the Eckley Quad at Illinois Wesleyan University. The Sigma Chi fraternity at IWU has been suspended for three years because of a hazing incident that injured a student.

 LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON – An Illinois Wesleyan University fraternity involved in a hazing incident in April has lost recognition and been suspended for three years.

Details of the April 10 hazing incident have not been disclosed, but a first-year member of Sigma Chi was injured as a result, university officials said.

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan grads challenged to 'do good'

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alpha Iota chapter of Sigma Chi is prohibited from gathering for meetings or activities as a fraternity, including living in the chapter house, and cannot maintain a social media, according to an email sent Wednesday morning to students, families, faculty and staff.

This story will be updated.

Employees who work at three of Bloomington's largest private employers could return this summer to the office. 

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News