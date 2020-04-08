Illinois Wesleyan University looking at adding programs, eliminating others

BLOOMINGTON — Creation of a School of Business and Economics and discontinuation of several majors are among recommendations of an Illinois Wesleyan University faculty task force.
The recommendations were made as part of analysis of academic programs that began last fall.
“As the economy tightens and the interests of students change, … this is a good time to do this,” President Georgia Nugent said.
The recommendations were outlined in an email sent to students and families Wednesday afternoon. The email emphasized that “these are recommendations, not final decisions,” and if any program is discontinued, currently enrolled students would be able to complete their degrees.
The recommendations will undergo review by the Committee on University Policies and Practices and the Curriculum Committee and a vote by the faculty before going to the IWU board of trustees on May 19.
Another big change recommended by the task force is to “reimagine” the School of Music as a department of music and discontinue under-enrolled majors.
Nugent said enrollment in the School of Music has “declined precipitously since its glory days.” From an enrollment of 150 to 200 majors at its peak, in recent years the school has had 20 to 50 majors in music education and 20 or fewer majors in all other music majors combined, she said.
The task force also called for creation of an Institute for Global Studies and programs in public health and criminology.
Nugent said the recommendations for a School of Business and a public health program were not a surprise.
“We go have very strong programs in accounting, finance in business,” she noted. “We have the resources and strengths.”
A public health program is not surprising because “we have such a strong nursing program” and there is great demand in health care.
Although the design, technology and entrepreneurship program would be discontinued in its current form, enhanced entrepreneurship programs with an expanded makerspace/innovation center is recommended within the proposed School of Business.
Also recommended for discontinuation are American culture studies, international business and the educational studies program.
Anthropology, French and Greek and Roman studies would be reduced to minors under the recommendations and degree programs in the School of Art would be reduced.
“I’m particularly proud of how IWU has done this process,” said Nugent. “It was entirely carried out by the task force,” rather than dictated from the top down.
The decisions were “data driven” and included a survey of students and outside assistance from Gray Associates, which provided external data on student interest in majors and employment outcome nationwide and analysis of internal data that included isolating instructional costs, Nugent explained.
If all the recommendations are forwarded to the board and approved, it “probably would reduce faculty,” said Nugent.
She said, “If tenured faculty are affected because of the changes, we would try in every way possible to utilize their talents in some way.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!