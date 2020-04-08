Illinois Wesleyan University looking at adding programs, eliminating others

Nugent said enrollment in the School of Music has “declined precipitously since its glory days.” From an enrollment of 150 to 200 majors at its peak, in recent years the school has had 20 to 50 majors in music education and 20 or fewer majors in all other music majors combined, she said.

The task force also called for creation of an Institute for Global Studies and programs in public health and criminology.

Nugent said the recommendations for a School of Business and a public health program were not a surprise.

“We go have very strong programs in accounting, finance in business,” she noted. “We have the resources and strengths.”

A public health program is not surprising because “we have such a strong nursing program” and there is great demand in health care.

Although the design, technology and entrepreneurship program would be discontinued in its current form, enhanced entrepreneurship programs with an expanded makerspace/innovation center is recommended within the proposed School of Business.