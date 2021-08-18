Just In
Illinois Wesleyan University move-in for new semester
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans Wednesday to highlight the laws and policies Democrats have championed on behalf of working families in…
It may have been Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair, but it was still infrastructure week as Illinois elected officials, at separate events across town, offered diverging views Tuesday on federal legislation that has emerged over the past few months.
Lawmakers gathered Tuesday at the University of Illinois Springfield to designate a new state microbe and add agriculture sciences to the list of courses that fulfill admissions requirements at state universities.