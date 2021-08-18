 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan University move-in for new semester

Illinois Wesleyan University softball player Maya Black carries an incoming student's refrigerator up five flights of stairs during move-in at Ferguson Hall on Wednesday. Black said helping with move-in was a good workout for her conditioning program. Classes begin Monday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Resident advisors Jasil Olabode and Jez Lafuente roll a cart filled with an incoming student's belongings during move-in at Ferguson Hall on Wednesday. 
Illinois Wesleyan University freshman Ashley Fehr of Fairbury and her mother Susan watch as Team Orientation Leader Daniel Maisch helps during move-in at Ferguson Hall on Wednesday. 
