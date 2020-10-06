Illinois Wesleyan University names alumni award winners

BLOOMINGTON — Three Illinois Wesleyan University graduates were honored as this year’s alumni award winners during a virtual celebration Monday to kick off homecoming week.

Recipients are:

Distinguished Alumni Award: Dr. Raymond “Pete” Davis graduated from IWU in 1980 with a triple major in physics, chemistry and biology. He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 1984. In addition to working as a pediatrician in Rockford, he is an associate professor in pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford.

He is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect and is a member of the investigation team at the Family Advocate Agency, which specializes in the comprehensive treatment of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse cases.

Robert M. Montgomery Outstanding Young Alumni Award: Sara T. Ghadiri graduated magna cum laude in 2011 with a double major in comparative political science and philosophy. She received a law degree in 2014 from the University of Iowa College of Law.