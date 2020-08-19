Illinois Wesleyan University responding to COVID-19 outbreak

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University officials are monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak among students, all of whom live off campus.
Ten people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after initially testing negative when they arrived on campus in the fall, officials said. The information was released to the IWU community in a statement from Karla Carney-Hall, dean of students, and Vickie Folse, interim executive director of health/counseling.
Some of the students have reported having symptoms, while many are asymptomatic, the university said.
The outbreak occurred "as a consequence of off-campus social gatherings where the consistent use of masks and physical distancing did not occur," the university said, noting that the behavior is a violation of IWU protocols.
The announcement came as McLean County on Wednesday reported 51 new cases, a single-day record. Of those, 40 were people in their 20s and younger.
All students who tested positive are either returning home, staying in off-campus housing to isolate, or are isolating off campus in university-provided quarantine space, officials said.
Contact tracing is being conducted by the McLean County Health Department. Arnold Health Service helped with limited early identification and notification of potential close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms. The health department will notify "close contacts" of the need to quarantine for 14 days, the university said.
Read the full statement below:
From: Karla Carney-Hall, Dean of Students
Vickie Folse, Interim Executive Director of Health/Counseling
We are actively monitoring and responding to a COVID-19 outbreak among a group of Illinois Wesleyan University students, all residing in non-University housing. At this time, 10 individuals have tested positive after initially testing negative upon arrival this fall. Some test-positive students have reported COVID-19 symptoms, while many are asymptomatic.
All students who tested positive are either returning home, staying in off-campus housing to isolate, or are isolating off campus in university-provided quarantine space, consistent with the University’s COVID-19 protocol. We have identified, through the early identification and notification process, that the spread of the virus resulting in this outbreak occurred as a consequence of off-campus social gatherings where the consistent use of masks and physical distancing did not occur, a violation of University protocols.
Contact tracing is being conducted by the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), while Arnold Health Service assisted with limited early identification and notification of potential “close contacts.” The University has instructed all potential close contacts to begin quarantine and monitor for symptoms while awaiting MCHD to notify "close contacts" of the need to quarantine for 14 days.
Students who believe they meet the criteria for being a “close contact” (direct contact more than 15 minutes, closer than 6 feet with a known or presumed positive case) may elect to begin quarantine in anticipation of further instructions. Students who have interacted with an identified “close contact” (making them a secondary contact) do not meet the criteria of a “close contact” requiring quarantine.
For students who test positive for COVID-19, approval to return to campus will be provided by Arnold Health Service. Required criteria include completing the isolation period and displaying an improvement in symptoms (if applicable). Students must also provide a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result or, in some cases, primary care provider approval in the absence of a negative test – exceeding CDC recommendations to safeguard the health of the Illinois Wesleyan campus community.
This outbreak demonstrates the necessity for all members of the Illinois Wesleyan community to adhere to the Titan Pledge, which requires: Wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth; maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others; frequently washing your hands with soap and water; performing daily self-screening for symptoms; avoiding gatherings in which mask wearing and physical distancing are not required; and avoiding large gatherings.
Universal Testing Update
In preparation for the fall semester that began this week, all Illinois Wesleyan students were required to undergo COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing upon arrival to campus and to isolate until they received a negative test result.
Of the nearly 1,450 baseline tests administered to students over the past two weeks, a total of nine unrelated students – seven on-campus residents and two off-campus residents – tested positive for COVID-19 immediately upon arrival to campus, for a positivity rate of less than 1% (0.62%). By comparison, McLean County’s 7-day rolling positivity rate was 2.1% as of Tuesday, and the statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate was 4.3%. They were each notified and either returned home or to their off-campus residence to continue isolating.
Please note, this universal baseline testing tally includes the four initial positive test results announced to campus last Thursday, at approximately the halfway point of our testing protocol. Combined with those who have tested positive after arriving on campus, the student positivity rate is 1.3%.
Our decision to adopt a universal testing protocol for students – which goes above and beyond CDC recommendations for safely returning to campus – was made in an effort to quickly identify and isolate positive cases (including asymptomatic individuals).
Ongoing surveillance testing will also be conducted on campus throughout the fall semester. Each week, 5-10% of the entire student body will be retested to monitor the potential emergence of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.
Illinois Wesleyan Physical Plant workers are following enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols and will conduct additional deep cleaning and disinfecting of on-campus spaces occupied by students who receive positive test results.
Information regarding individuals who test positive for COVID-19 is regulated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) guidelines which provide for the confidentiality of such test results.
