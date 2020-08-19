Illinois Wesleyan University responding to COVID-19 outbreak

Contact tracing is being conducted by the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), while Arnold Health Service assisted with limited early identification and notification of potential “close contacts.” The University has instructed all potential close contacts to begin quarantine and monitor for symptoms while awaiting MCHD to notify "close contacts" of the need to quarantine for 14 days.

Students who believe they meet the criteria for being a “close contact” (direct contact more than 15 minutes, closer than 6 feet with a known or presumed positive case) may elect to begin quarantine in anticipation of further instructions. Students who have interacted with an identified “close contact” (making them a secondary contact) do not meet the criteria of a “close contact” requiring quarantine.

For students who test positive for COVID-19, approval to return to campus will be provided by Arnold Health Service. Required criteria include completing the isolation period and displaying an improvement in symptoms (if applicable). Students must also provide a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result or, in some cases, primary care provider approval in the absence of a negative test – exceeding CDC recommendations to safeguard the health of the Illinois Wesleyan campus community.