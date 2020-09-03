Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University reported a 9% increase in new student enrollment this fall, with 487 new students compared to 446 a year ago.

Overall enrollment held steady at 1,636.

University officials have said previously that an enrollment of 1,630 to 1,650 is a "sweet spot."

More than a quarter of the new students — 131 — identified themselves as people of color. IWU reported that is the third most diverse class of students in its history.

“As many universities across the country face significant enrollment declines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially pleased to be breaking this trend with a larger-than expected group of diverse, accomplished students,” President S. Georgia Nugent said in a statement Thursday.

