Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students
Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students

IWU enrollment - file photo

Illinois Wesleyan University students gather next to the Aspiration Fountain on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the campus in Bloomington. IWU reported a 9% increase in the incoming class.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University reported a 9% increase in new student enrollment this fall, with 487 new students compared to 446 a year ago.

Overall enrollment held steady at 1,636.

University officials have said previously that an enrollment of 1,630 to 1,650 is a "sweet spot."

Illinois Wesleyan University surveillance testing to begin next week

More than a quarter of the new students — 131 — identified themselves as people of color. IWU reported that is the third most diverse class of students in its history.

“As many universities across the country face significant enrollment declines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially pleased to be breaking this trend with a larger-than expected group of diverse, accomplished students,” President S. Georgia Nugent said in a statement Thursday.

“The strength of this class underscores the value of an Illinois Wesleyan educational experience and the personal attention our faculty and staff provide each student — whether they opted to pursue their courses in person, online, or with hybrid delivery this fall,” she said.

This story will be updated.

