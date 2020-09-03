Illinois Wesleyan University sees 9% increase in new students

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan University reported a 9% increase in new student enrollment this fall, with 487 new students compared to 446 a year ago.
Overall enrollment held steady at 1,636.
University officials have said previously that an enrollment of 1,630 to 1,650 is a "sweet spot."
More than a quarter of the new students — 131 — identified themselves as people of color. IWU reported that is the third most diverse class of students in its history.
“As many universities across the country face significant enrollment declines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially pleased to be breaking this trend with a larger-than expected group of diverse, accomplished students,” President S. Georgia Nugent said in a statement Thursday.
More than 60 people gathered on the Illinois Wesleyan University Quad on Monday to lament the “crisis in the humanities” on the same day one-year terminal contracts were given to three faculty members whose programs or majors are being eliminated.
“The strength of this class underscores the value of an Illinois Wesleyan educational experience and the personal attention our faculty and staff provide each student — whether they opted to pursue their courses in person, online, or with hybrid delivery this fall,” she said.
