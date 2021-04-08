Illinois Wesleyan University starts fundraising day with $1 million challenge

BLOOMINGTON — A lot is at stake during Illinois Wesleyan University’s annual day of giving — $1 million, to be exact.

That’s the amount an anonymous alumnus has put up as a matching gift challenge for Thursday’s “All In for Wesleyan.”

President Georgia Nugent announced the challenge Thursday morning.

“I was elated when an anonymous Illinois Wesleyan alumnus came forth and surprised IWU with a remarkable, first-of-its-kind challenge: If the Titan Community raises $1 million collectively by midnight tonight, this generous alum will match those contributions with an extraordinary gift of $1 million,” she said.

Contributions can be made through the All In for Wesleyan website, www.iwu.edu/all-in.