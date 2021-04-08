 Skip to main content
Illinois Wesleyan University starts fundraising day with $1 million challenge
top story

Illinois Wesleyan University starts fundraising day with $1 million challenge

040921-blm-loc-1alliniwu

An Illinois Wesleyan University alumnus has offered a matching challenge gift of $1 million if $1 million is raised by midnight in Thursday's 24-hour "All In for Wesleyan" campaign.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — A lot is at stake during Illinois Wesleyan University’s annual day of giving — $1 million, to be exact.

That’s the amount an anonymous alumnus has put up as a matching gift challenge for Thursday’s “All In for Wesleyan.”

President Georgia Nugent announced the challenge Thursday morning.

“I was elated when an anonymous Illinois Wesleyan alumnus came forth and surprised IWU with a remarkable, first-of-its-kind challenge: If the Titan Community raises $1 million collectively by midnight tonight, this generous alum will match those contributions with an extraordinary gift of $1 million,” she said.

Last year, the 24-hour campaign raised a record-breaking $1,007,555 from 2,122 donors.

NUGENT: Illinois Wesleyan University proves resilient despite challenges of COVID-19

Contributions can be made through the All In for Wesleyan website, www.iwu.edu/all-in.

Nugent encouraged alumni, parents and friends of IWU to “come together and rise to this challenge. Together, we can do this.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 675 donors had made gifts totaling $180,994.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

