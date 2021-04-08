Illinois Wesleyan University starts fundraising day with $1 million challenge

BLOOMINGTON — A lot is at stake during Illinois Wesleyan University’s annual day of giving — $1 million, to be exact.
That’s the amount an anonymous alumnus has put up as a matching gift challenge for Thursday’s “All In for Wesleyan.”
President Georgia Nugent announced the challenge Thursday morning.
To launch #AllInForWesleyan, an anonymous #IllinoisWesleyan alumnus has come forth with a remarkable challenge: If the Titan community collectively raises $1 million by midnight, this donor will match those contributions with a $1 million gift!— Illinois Wesleyan (@IL_Wesleyan) April 8, 2021
“I was elated when an anonymous Illinois Wesleyan alumnus came forth and surprised IWU with a remarkable, first-of-its-kind challenge: If the Titan Community raises $1 million collectively by midnight tonight, this generous alum will match those contributions with an extraordinary gift of $1 million,” she said.
Last year, the 24-hour campaign raised a record-breaking $1,007,555 from 2,122 donors.
Contributions can be made through the All In for Wesleyan website, www.iwu.edu/all-in.
Nugent encouraged alumni, parents and friends of IWU to “come together and rise to this challenge. Together, we can do this.”
As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 675 donors had made gifts totaling $180,994.
This story will be updated.
