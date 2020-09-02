× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University plans to begin on-campus surveillance testing of 5%-10% of its students each week, starting next week.

The university this week launched a “dashboard” on its website to give daily updates on the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Surveillance testing is testing of asymptomatic individuals. Spokesman John Twork said IWU had hoped to begin surveillance testing this week, but it took awhile to work out details.

“It will be students who are asked to come in,” said Twork.

“Student athletes will be among the group of individuals that are targeted” because testing is required by the NCAA, he said.

The university also intends to sample students in “communities where they may be high contact,” such as the performing arts, Twork added.

Testing will include students living both on campus and off campus “to try to get a snapshot” of the presence of COVID-19, he said.

As of Wednesday, the dashboard indicated 67 students have tested positive since classes began Aug. 17. It does not include 10 students who tested positive during baseline testing all students were required to get before beginning classes.

Twork said nine students are isolating in a university-provided off-campus facility. Others are isolating in their off-campus residences or have returned to their permanent homes, he said.

The dashboard does not list the number of negative tests or a positivity rate because IWU does not have information about the total number of tests students have taken, Twork explained.

“These have all been reported to us by students who have gone out to the Interstate Center (McLean County Fairgrounds) or their personal physicians,” he said.

Once on-campus surveillance testing starts next week, the university will have data on the percentage of negative and positive test results, he said.

Karla Carney-Hall, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said in a message to the campus community, “Our commitment to a successful, in-person fall semester hinges on everyone’s cooperation to protect the health of our neighbors.”

Students who “don’t adhere to campus and public health expectations” are subject to discipline, which could include a ban from campus and the possibility of suspension for the semester, said Carney-Hall.

Viktoriya Salgalova, a junior in neuroscience from Norridge, questioned how long it has taken to start on-campus surveillance testing.

She went to the McLean County Fairgrounds for testing and said she had to wait for 2 ½ hours.

Salgalova, who lives in an on-campus residence hall, thinks it was a mistake for IWU to open with in-person classes.

“I do love being on campus, but there comes a point when it’s just not safe,” she said.

Twork said the university's administration has been in contact with "understandably concerned" students and families since the recent surge in COVID-19 cases among college-age students in the Bloomington-Normal community.

"We will continue to actively evaluate our ability to safely remain in-person based on several key factors," Twork said.

Those factors include the regional infection rate, number of quarantining students, percent of isolation space filled, testing concerns and faculty and staff infections and the ability to deliver services.

Twork said only one faculty or staff member has reported a positive test result. An earlier version of this story had the wrong figure.

He added, “Our preparation for the fall semester included offering flexibility for students, with more than half of our courses available virtually through a combination of online and hy-flex delivery.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

