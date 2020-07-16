Illinois Wesleyan University to eliminate 3 majors

In the School of Art, for example, there will be a “move more in the direction of art and design,” including graphic design and product design, she said.

In deciding to retain the School of Music, “an important factor there is the history, tradition and reputation of the school,” said Nugent. The board also recognized it “makes important contributions to the cultural life of our community,” she said.

Szerlong said the actions taken Thursday were “a big step in the right direction” to “strengthen and enhance the educational mission of the university.”

But Carolyn Nadeau, professor of Hispanic studies and head of the department of world languages, literatures and culture, said, “It’s not good news. We’re all saddened by it.”

Without religion and anthropology, she said, “a lot of our global (perspective) goes away and I know the university doesn’t want that.”

A group of faculty have been meeting weekly, developing a proposal for an Institute of Global Learning and Leadership that would “provide some interesting and imaginative ways to respond to today’s students,” said Nadeau.

Nugent said she will consider any proposal that comes forward.