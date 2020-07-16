Illinois Wesleyan University to eliminate majors in anthropology, religion, French

BLOOMINGTON — Majors and minors in anthropology, religious studies and French and the minor in Italian will be discontinued at Illinois Wesleyan University following action Thursday by the board of trustees.
The School of Music, School of Art and programs in philosophy and sociology will be retained but undergo “transformation.”
The changes will take place after the 2020-21 school year and all students currently in the affected programs will be able to conclude their studies.
The action came after a study began last fall by a program evaluation task force that considered such factors as enrollment, financial information, outcomes and trends.
In May, the board cut American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business but delayed action on other recommendations, including reducing degree programs in the School of Art, “reimagining” the School of Music as a department, and eliminating majors in anthropology, French and educational studies.
A working group of trustees and faculty members was created to further study the matter.
The recommendations prompted an outcry from alumni and faculty, including a large gathering on the quad July 1 in support of liberal arts.
This story will be updated.
