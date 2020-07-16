You are the owner of this article.
Illinois Wesleyan University to eliminate majors in anthropology, religion, French
alert top story

Illinois Wesleyan University to eliminate majors in anthropology, religion, French

Illinois Wesleyan University's Presser Hall in Bloomington is seen. The IWU Board of Trustees decided Thursday to retain the School of Music, but have it undergo "transformation." Majors and minors in anthropology, religious studies and French will be eliminated.

BLOOMINGTON — Majors and minors in anthropology, religious studies and French and the minor in Italian will be discontinued at Illinois Wesleyan University following action Thursday by the board of trustees.

The School of Music, School of Art and programs in philosophy and sociology will be retained but undergo “transformation.”

Minor Myers Jr. carried his books in one hand and a violin in the other as part of the "What's Your Passion?" statue outside Illinois Wesleyan University's Ames Library in Bloomington. Myers, IWU's president from 1989 to 2003, was a passionate advocate for the liberal arts.

The changes will take place after the 2020-21 school year and all students currently in the affected programs will be able to conclude their studies.

The action came after a study began last fall by a program evaluation task force that considered such factors as enrollment, financial information, outcomes and trends.

The "Triple Helix" sculpture is seen in the rotunda of Illinois Wesleyan University's Joyce Eichhorn Ames School of Art in Bloomington.

In May, the board cut American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business but delayed action on other recommendations, including reducing degree programs in the School of Art, “reimagining” the School of Music as a department, and eliminating majors in anthropology, French and educational studies.

Illinois Wesleyan University's Presser Hall is seen on the IWU campus in Bloomington. The building has been home to the college's School of Music for over 90 years.

A working group of trustees and faculty members was created to further study the matter.

The recommendations prompted an outcry from alumni and faculty, including a large gathering on the quad July 1 in support of liberal arts.

This story will be updated.

PHOTOS: IWU faculty, students, alumni rally for liberal arts 

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

