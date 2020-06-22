Illinois Wesleyan University to start semester early, end before Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University has decided to start and end its fall semester early to limit the spread of COVID-19 and avoid a possible second wave of the disease.
IWU will start fall classes a week early on Aug. 17, have classes on Labor Day, cancel fall break and end the semester by Thanksgiving. All classes and final exams will be finished by Nov. 20.
President Georgia Nugent said Monday that employees working remotely will return to campus offices on July 7. Those working reduced hours or on temporary layoff will be contacted about their return date, according to a message sent to faculty and staff.
Karla Carney-Hall, chair of the Fall Contingency Planning Review Committee, said Monday the condensed fall schedule is being done to “avoid the flu season and the COVID-19 second wave or continued first wave.”
In addition to Labor Day, classes will be held on up to four Saturdays and on Oct. 16, which originally would have been fall break.
Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said having classes on those days serves two purposes. In addition to allowing the semester to end sooner, the university hopes it will discourage travel, she said.
“The more we can keep our people here, the more our ‘bubble’ exists,” Carney-Hall said.
The goal is to keep students and the IWU community safe “and not increase risks within the Bloomington-Normal community,” she said.
Decisions are still being made regarding testing and student residency.
Carney-Hall said the university is considering reduced density but has not made a decision about single or double occupancy. A survey has been sent to students to determine their comfort level regarding such things as having a roommate and attending classes online or in person.
She said the university is committed to providing “a high quality education experience,” but it is “going to be different than what we usually provide.”
IWU is planning a phased move-in with a focus on health and social distancing. Students are being told to bring several washable face coverings and a thermometer to check themselves for fevers.
“Minimally, cloth face coverings will be required for all classes, activities and events,” the notice said.
In a message to faculty, staff and students, the committee said, “We understand not every member of the Titan community has the same comfort level around COVID-19. Although much course instruction will be in-person or a combination of in-person/virtual, we anticipate that a fully virtual course schedule will be possible.”
