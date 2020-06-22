Illinois Wesleyan University to start semester early, end before Thanksgiving

Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said having classes on those days serves two purposes. In addition to allowing the semester to end sooner, the university hopes it will discourage travel, she said.

“The more we can keep our people here, the more our ‘bubble’ exists,” Carney-Hall said.

The goal is to keep students and the IWU community safe “and not increase risks within the Bloomington-Normal community,” she said.

Decisions are still being made regarding testing and student residency.

Carney-Hall said the university is considering reduced density but has not made a decision about single or double occupancy. A survey has been sent to students to determine their comfort level regarding such things as having a roommate and attending classes online or in person.