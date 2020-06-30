You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois Wesleyan University tops $1 million on fundraising day, sets record
1 comment
breaking top story

Illinois Wesleyan University tops $1 million on fundraising day, sets record

{{featured_button_text}}
070120-blm-loc-1iwufundraising

Sara Vore, an events coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan University, draws a map that shows where donations to the school are being made by alumni during "All in for Wesleyan," IWU's major fundraising day, on April 11, 2019. This year's day of giving was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the low-key event on June 24 raised more than $1 million.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s pandemic-delayed fundraising day succeeded beyond expectations, raising a record-breaking $1 million plus.

All In for Wesleyan, the university’s annual day of giving, usually is a festive occasion each April filled with green-and-white balloons, cookies and special activities to get students involved. But this year, students weren’t on campus.

Instead, a more low-key effort took place June 24.

A total of 2,122 donors made 1,848 gifts, raising $645,055. Added to $362,500 from pacesetter challenge donors, the total came to $1,007,555.

“We couldn’t have imagined we would get that in this climate,” said Rosetta Clay, assistant vice president of engagement. “We are so grateful.”

Rather than discourage donors, the tough times appeared to inspire them.

“We heard that from our donors,” said Clay.

All In for Wesleyan is a 24-hour campaign to support IWU students. This was IWU’s eighth annual day of giving. Last year’s total was $776,316. The 2018 total was $714,533.

Donations came in to support scholarships offering access and opportunity for underrepresented students and assist students with unforeseen financial need through the Titan Student Emergency Fund, in addition to other scholarship initiatives.

“We started working on the Titan Emergency Fund prior to the pandemic,” said Clay. Once the pandemic hit, “we were able to pretty quickly get donors for that.”

Anyone who missed the one-day campaign and would still like to donate can go to iwu.edu/give.

Photos: Names of Illinois Wesleyan University graduates recognized in chalk during coronavirus

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Online learning video demonstrates new teaching techniques

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News