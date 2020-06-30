Illinois Wesleyan University tops $1 million on fundraising day, sets record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s pandemic-delayed fundraising day succeeded beyond expectations, raising a record-breaking $1 million plus.

All In for Wesleyan, the university’s annual day of giving, usually is a festive occasion each April filled with green-and-white balloons, cookies and special activities to get students involved. But this year, students weren’t on campus.

Instead, a more low-key effort took place June 24.

A total of 2,122 donors made 1,848 gifts, raising $645,055. Added to $362,500 from pacesetter challenge donors, the total came to $1,007,555.

“We couldn’t have imagined we would get that in this climate,” said Rosetta Clay, assistant vice president of engagement. “We are so grateful.”

Rather than discourage donors, the tough times appeared to inspire them.

“We heard that from our donors,” said Clay.