Illinois Wesleyan University tops $1 million on fundraising day, sets record

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s pandemic-delayed fundraising day succeeded beyond expectations, raising a record-breaking $1 million plus.
All In for Wesleyan, the university’s annual day of giving, usually is a festive occasion each April filled with green-and-white balloons, cookies and special activities to get students involved. But this year, students weren’t on campus.
Instead, a more low-key effort took place June 24.
A total of 2,122 donors made 1,848 gifts, raising $645,055. Added to $362,500 from pacesetter challenge donors, the total came to $1,007,555.
“We couldn’t have imagined we would get that in this climate,” said Rosetta Clay, assistant vice president of engagement. “We are so grateful.”
It was a record breaking All In! Thank you to the alumni, parents, friends, faculty, staff, and students who displayed incredible generosity and contributed to IWU's best giving day ever to truly demonstrate Titans Supporting Titans. pic.twitter.com/yrvdrHQ0YS— Illinois Wesleyan (@IL_Wesleyan) June 26, 2020
Rather than discourage donors, the tough times appeared to inspire them.
“We heard that from our donors,” said Clay.
All In for Wesleyan is a 24-hour campaign to support IWU students. This was IWU’s eighth annual day of giving. Last year’s total was $776,316. The 2018 total was $714,533.
Donations came in to support scholarships offering access and opportunity for underrepresented students and assist students with unforeseen financial need through the Titan Student Emergency Fund, in addition to other scholarship initiatives.
“We started working on the Titan Emergency Fund prior to the pandemic,” said Clay. Once the pandemic hit, “we were able to pretty quickly get donors for that.”
Anyone who missed the one-day campaign and would still like to donate can go to iwu.edu/give.
