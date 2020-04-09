Illlinois State University cancels campus events through July 31 because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL – Illinois State University has canceled or postponed all summer camps, conferences, events and activities sponsored by the university or scheduled to take place on its campus through July 31.

The action was taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students announcing summer changes on Thursday, President Larry Dietz said, “As we continue to experience the effects of COVID-19 on our country, our state, and our university, it has become clear that summer 2020 will not be a return to summers as we have known them on our campus.”