Illlinois State University cancels campus events through July 31 because of COVID-19

NORMAL – Illinois State University has canceled or postponed all summer camps, conferences, events and activities sponsored by the university or scheduled to take place on its campus through July 31.
The action was taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to faculty, staff and students announcing summer changes on Thursday, President Larry Dietz said, “As we continue to experience the effects of COVID-19 on our country, our state, and our university, it has become clear that summer 2020 will not be a return to summers as we have known them on our campus.”
In addition to calling off camps and other events on campus, the university also is conducting all summer courses online and moving Preview, its two-day orientation and registration program for incoming first-year students to “a virtual environment.”
The email also announced restrictions on university-related travel.
This story will be updated.
