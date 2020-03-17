In-person classes done for semester at Illinois State University; students moving out.

NORMAL — Illinois State University announced Tuesday it will continue with “alternative delivery” of classes though the end of the semester and finals week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
No decisions have been reached regarding spring commencement, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome.
Initially, the university extended spring break by one week and planned to switch from face-to-face instruction to online course and other alternative methods starting March 23 until at least April 12.
However, in a letter to students, faculty and staff, President Larry Dietz said Tuesday, “the fast-moving circumstances of the pandemic have causes us to extend that timeline.”
Students have been returning to residence halls since Sunday to retrieve books, clothing and other items they needed for what they initially thought might be a few weeks. Now, many will have to return to finish removing all of their belongings.
“We realize that’s some inconvenience,” said Jome. “This thing has moved so quickly.”
Among factors leading to the decision to end classes on campus through the end of the semester were the governor’s executive order closing eat-in restaurants and bars, actions by other universities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending against gatherings of 50 or more people.
Jome said the university realizes the latest action and others are “incredibly disruptive to everybody’s lives.”
He added, “We’re really trying to be part of the larger public health initiative to flatten the curve” and slow the spread of COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
