In resolution, Illinois Wesleyan University faculty question administration efforts

“What we have seen of the efforts of the administration to make ‘every effort’ has not been impressive,” said Theune.

Nugent said one of the nine had already decided to retire after the upcoming academic year. She said positions may have been found for two or three others.

She thinks the picture will be clearer once fall semester begins.

“We have a large class coming in. We are considerably above our original projections for the incoming class,” said Nugent, adding that the returning class of students also appears to be strong.

However, she cautioned, with uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, “things change every day.”

On July 16, the board of trustees voted to end majors and minors in anthropology, religious studies, and French and the minor in Italian. In May, it cut programs in American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business. The cuts take effect after the upcoming academic year and students already in those programs will be allowed to finish them.