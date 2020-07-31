In resolution, Illinois Wesleyan University faculty question administration efforts

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University faculty say they want the administration to wait before sending termination letters to nine faculty members affected by program cuts, allowing more time for faculty to be involved in restructuring course offerings.
The termination letters are the result of the university board's decision in May and July to eliminate some programs, majors and minors. The faculty handbook calls for “every effort” to be made to find other positions for those affected.
Faculty members voted 111-13 in favor of a resolution calling for the delay after a special faculty meeting held virtually Thursday. A total of 160 were eligible to vote.
The rationale for the resolution, as presented to faculty members, called into question the administration's efforts in the wake of the program cuts.
President Georgia Nugent told faculty in an email before the meeting that the terminal contracts, originally planned to be sent Aug. 1, would be delayed until the end of August to see whether more alternatives come to light once fall semester begins Aug. 17.
But Michael Theune, vice chair of the Council on University Programs and Policy, which presented the resolution, said Friday that a one-month extension isn’t enough.
“What we have seen of the efforts of the administration to make ‘every effort’ has not been impressive,” said Theune.
Nugent said one of the nine had already decided to retire after the upcoming academic year. She said positions may have been found for two or three others.
She thinks the picture will be clearer once fall semester begins.
“We have a large class coming in. We are considerably above our original projections for the incoming class,” said Nugent, adding that the returning class of students also appears to be strong.
However, she cautioned, with uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, “things change every day.”
On July 16, the board of trustees voted to end majors and minors in anthropology, religious studies, and French and the minor in Italian. In May, it cut programs in American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business. The cuts take effect after the upcoming academic year and students already in those programs will be allowed to finish them.
Nugent said even without dedicated programs or majors, students will have opportunities to learn about such subjects as religion and anthropology, although “we don’t know what specific course will be offered.”
Although not fully satisfied with the one-month delay, Theune said, “It seems the administration in some ways has heard us.”
He said, “What happens next is for there to be continued conversation, debate and engagement.”
Faculty have been working on proposals for new or restructured programs, such as an Institute for Global Learning and Leadership and a Center for Human Rights and Social Justice.
SEE PHOTOS: IWU faculty, students, alumni rally for liberal arts
