In their own words: Candidates for District 87 school board respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
Brigette Beasley Gibson
Name three reasons you are running
First, I have a passion for education and community service. Serving in leadership roles on the board for the past three years has afforded me the opportunity to develop a solid understanding the internal workings of district, build strong relationships, and make decisions as a board member that will have impact for years comes to come. I want to continue to focus on serving District 87 and the community to impact children, families, remain a voice in the community.
Second, District 87 has had just two superintendents over the past 24 years. One of the most important things you will do as a board is to hire the leaders of the district and I want to be able to assist with the selection of the next superintendent and leadership position in the upcoming years.
Third, District 87 is the third most diverse districts in the state. I want to continue efforts like the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee that includes the administration, educators, parents and community leaders working together to determine how to get better and do the necessary work required to address diversity in our schools.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The most pressing issues will be determine how to safely return to school full-time, the achievement gaps due to COVID-19,the budget and new leadership in the future. Also teacher and administration appreciation for efforts during the pandemic.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I will work with the board and district leadership to continue surveying parents and staff to get input on the decisions that are made, maintain strong relationships, research, ask questions and remain committed to hearing all sides to make the best possible decision to build on the strength of the district with the long term and short term budget in mind. I will start involved with the diversity and inclusion efforts to make improvements as appropriate to ensure students are learning at the highest levels across the entire district.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have been employed by State Farm Insurance Company for almost 30 years. I work as a leader in the Agency Recruiting Department. I’ve been active in the district for over 20 years as a parent of two students, that attended Washing, BJHS and BHS. I was always an active parent and volunteered consistently, attended school programs, led fundraisers, and held leadership parent volunteer positions. I was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Board in 2016 and was elected to serve a 4-year term in 2017. I’ve served in board leadership positions for the past three years. I’m have been an active community volunteer for over 20 years. All of these opportunities have prepared me to serve as a school board member.
Elizabeth Fox Anvick
Name three reasons you are running
I am seeking re-election to the Bloomington School Board because it is a rewarding and impactful way for me to serve my community. It is also very important to me to emulate for my daughters the role of service and giving back to our community. It would be my honor to be able to continue to serve our community in helping guide one of the most valuable assets Bloomington can boast of: our public education system in District 87. I want to continue to make sure a diverse voice is heard from in decision making matters. One of the most critical things a school board does is the selection of a superintendent. We are entering that phase for District 87, and I want to be a part of that process. I want to be able to say we picked the best candidate for the job in District 87.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
Covid has been such an impactful disruptor in everyone’s educational experience the last 12 months, I take very seriously the job of steering the district back to what we used to call normal in the safest way possible. Continuing to be excellent stewards of the tax payers money while making sure students, teachers and staff continue to have the resources needed to thrive both academically and socially. Conducting a search for the next superintendent and making the best decision for District 87 will be vitally important.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Continue to contribute to the good work the board has been doing for District 87. We are a very cohesive board that is willing to put in the hard work it takes to make the district so successful. I want to continue to build on work we have done for the students, teachers and staff of District 87. I cannot wait to get back into the schools and activities that we have been unable to do since the pandemic hit. Being able to see in person the district in action is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a board member. I am so proud to be able to represent the diverse, high caliber learning environment which has been grown over a very long time here in District 87.
What has prepared you for this position?
The work I have done on the school board for the last 4 years has provided an invaluable learning experience. My ability to listen, ask informed and insightful questions allows me to probe deeper into matters the board is making decisions on. Being present in district activities and volunteering in classrooms also allows me to see first hand the great things the students, teachers and staff of District 87 are doing. As a board we continue to be good stewards of the tax payers dollars while providing enhancements to the educational environment of the district.
Charles Irwin
Name three reasons you are running
There was much work within the district that did not get completed during the past year. Much of our effort has gone into responding to the shutdown of the schools and providing on-line learning opportunities for students.
Returning to in-person learning throughout the district requires more planning. Many district projects have been placed on hold this past year, and some students have lost ground in their educational skill levels and grade-level mastery. I would like to continue to be a part of encouraging, promoting, and participating in efforts to improve the educational programs and services currently being offered to our students.
Now that our superintendent, Dr. Reilly, has announced his retirement at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district is at a critical juncture--looking for new leadership going forward. Probably the most important duty of any board of education is to hire the superintendent, who is their direct employee. I would like to be involved in this important decision and feel that with my educational background, I would have experience and knowledge to offer the board in making this critical decision.
My candidacy also offers direct representation to over 60% of the district’s stakeholders--households that do not have children enrolled in schools. It is important not only that their views be represented, but that they are also kept informed of the successes and financial needs of our schools and the necessity for total community support.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The economy is an issue for all voters—keeping the tax rate stable. For voting parents, returning students to the classroom is the #1 priority, along with a curriculum that encompasses the needs of all students. Voters must see that excellent education and a changing tax base are not mutually exclusive. Community access to school facilities for events, students/teachers providing programs for community groups, and school-encouraged student community service help voters see tax dollars at work--the impact good schools have on their community. It is the duty of all Illinois school boards and voters to collectively demand fully funded schools from the State of Illinois. Late/revised state aid payments prevent school districts from adhering to established budgets and diminish educational possibilities for all.
A final critical issue that we will face is a shortage of qualified teachers and substitutes in Illinois and throughout the nation. The board must speak out and advocate to our local legislators and state organizations (Illinois School Board Association) to keep this topic before them and solicit their support for legislation to address the shortage in teachers and substitutes. (The Education & Workforce Equity Act, which mandates 2 years of a foreign language as a new high school graduation requirement does not address this issue, but instead exacerbates the problem by requiring districts to add foreign language teachers, where shortages already exist — another example of a state mandate with no funding provision or thought of consequence.)
The state should be considering a return to state teacher scholarships that pay tuition for students who agree to enter and teach in areas of shortage for at least five years within the state of Illinois.
We need to consider ways to attract new and retain existing teachers by addressing salaries, benefits, and work conditions—all reasons cited for wanting to leave the profession or to not enter it in the first place.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
The most vital thing the Board of Education, and I as a member can do, is to provide the youth of our community with the best educational experience we can with the financial resources we have at our disposal. We want to provide all children with the opportunity to develop to their fullest potential. Children with identified special needs must be included in the least restrictive environment that promotes their individualized learning while at the same time not hindering the learning of others in the classroom. Our goal must be to enhance the experiences of all through the quality of teachers and administrators hired and the curriculum taught. It is critical that our students learn how to be life-long learners.
This goal is also enhanced by a board that is proactive in establishing policies that help to insure the quality educational program that we all desire for the students living in our community.
What has prepared you for this position?
As a candidate for re-election, I have over 33 years of experience as a public-school teacher and administrator. My wife, Cyndy, and I moved to Bloomington after retirement and have been residents of District #87 for over 15 years. In addition to my current service on the board, I previously served on the Streator Elementary District #44 board of education, and have taught graduate courses in Educational Administration for St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois.
Many challenges are before us - dealing with increased educational costs with limited financial resources due to small or no increase in assessed evaluation, a low tax rate, and a local economy that is hard-hit by Covid and business shutdowns, to name a few. We must work together to come up with new and creative ideas for funding and keeping our stakeholders aware of our district needs and issues, such as the teacher shortage. We must all come to accept the need to provide an educational program that attracts quality educators who serve and maximize the development and full potential of all our youth. This must become the priority of our entire community.