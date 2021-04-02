In their own words: Candidates for District 87 school board respond to our questions

Elizabeth Fox Anvick

I am seeking re-election to the Bloomington School Board because it is a rewarding and impactful way for me to serve my community. It is also very important to me to emulate for my daughters the role of service and giving back to our community. It would be my honor to be able to continue to serve our community in helping guide one of the most valuable assets Bloomington can boast of: our public education system in District 87. I want to continue to make sure a diverse voice is heard from in decision making matters. One of the most critical things a school board does is the selection of a superintendent. We are entering that phase for District 87, and I want to be a part of that process. I want to be able to say we picked the best candidate for the job in District 87.