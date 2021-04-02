In their own words: Candidates for Heartland Community College board respond to our questions

Heartland has many people that support and carry out its mission. Each person has a vital role to help the college the succeed which will, in turn, help the people in our communities within District 540 succeed. A trustee’s role is to be a smart steward of our tax dollars that are part of the college’s budget, an advocate for the college within many community circles, a sounding board for change, a part of the checks and balances of any government entity, and a responsible, thoughtful citizen. If I am elected to the trustee position, my goal would be to fulfill those responsibilities. I will attend regular meetings, assist as necessary, be open to listening to constituents, and participate in the HCC Foundation activities. I have spent more than 20 years on college campuses, including at HCC and ISU. I am running because I know that higher education is vital for many to improve people’s lives and that Heartland offers many ways to gain new skills, learn new ideas, and enhance one’s outlook on the world. As a person who has roots in this community, I can draw on my experience and connections to help guide Heartland in the future.I would be honored to represent people in District 540.