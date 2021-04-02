In their own words: Candidates for Heartland Community College board respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
Joshua Crockett
Name three reasons you are running
Community colleges change lives; I know this because Heartland Community College changed mine. Securing a path to economic mobility can change the lives of so many people in central Illinois--and that’s exactly what Heartland has the potential to do for us all.
I believe we can create a welcoming and accessible campus that is accessible to all people while utilizing Heartland’s unique position to create an innovative educational experience focused on expanded vocational and job-training programs. We can offer folks the credentials, skills, and talents they need to get a good-paying job—this can all happen while spending your taxpayer dollars wisely.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
During these tough economic times and while Heartland receives minimal state support, voters and students deserve a fiscally responsible community college that will commit to spending their taxpayer and tuition dollars wisely. This is why we must diversify our revenue streams to ensure the college does not remain dependent upon any one form of revenue.
Additionally, we must off this pandemic, and then we can start talking about rebuilding our local and national economies in a way that benefits all people. One of the many tools that our community and country has is community colleges. Through Heartland, job-training and vocational programs must be available to folks to quickly get the credentials and skills required to secure a good-paying job.
Lastly, all of us want to put food on the table, keep a roof over our heads, and supply for those we love—that’s not asking for a lot. However, this becomes a reality for more people when education is affordable and accessible; and we can make that happen for every person in our community by ensuring Heartland’s campus continues to be a welcoming and accessible place for all people.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Bolstering vocational and job-training programs to help people earn the credentials, skills, and talents they need to secure a good-paying job is my top priority. More specifically, I believe the college must continue producing stackable degree options, allowing students to earn credits, which stack into certificates, which eventually stack into an associate degree—an incredibly practical and cost-effective path for students.
Further, the college currently has a Strategic Enrollment Management Plan in place to help guide the process of addressing the issue of declining enrollment. As a Board member elected by the student body, I was involved in the initial discussions around what this plan would look like, and I am so proud and impressed with what has been put into place by our faculty, staff, and leadership to ensure high enrollment numbers at the College for years to come. This Plan is the result of critically analyzing Heartland’s previous strategies to enroll students to then offer meaningful recommendations to our enrollment process.
I share this because the College has a plan—a plan I have full faith will work if seen through. The entire Heartland family, including newly elected Board members following April 6th, must rally around the work ahead of us to ensure every person, including traditionally underserved communities, has the opportunity to take advantage of the innovative educational experience offered at Heartland Community College.
What has prepared you for this position?
I was raised by a proud working-class family who had to sacrifice to put me through college, and my education began at Heartland Community College as a part-time student while balancing an almost full-time food service job. What I adore most about Heartland is that the college gave me the space to find myself, my skills, and my passions—setting me up for a lifetime of success—which is precisely what I know Heartland has the potential to do for us all.
Whether serving as Heartland’s Student Trustee or working to bring positive change to our amazing community, I have long felt that a leader ought to have a heart to see people succeed which means pouring into those around me and bringing people in from the margins. Alongside current Board members, staff and faculty, I was engaged in the initial conversations regarding top college priorities such as the Facilities Masters Plan, our current Strategic Enrollment Management Plan, and the conversations about how to create a more welcoming and accessible campus. This incredible work is happening because of the love, hard work, and dedication put in by every member of the Heartland family. I understand where Heartland has been, I intimately understand where Heartland currently is, and I can’t wait to once again be a part of the Heartland family to help create an even stronger community college as we look to serve every resident of District 540.
Jim Drew
Name three reasons you are running
I have a relationship with Heartland Community College that goes back many years, during which time I have served as a trustee on three different occasions, once as an elected position and twice as an appointment to fill vacancies . I have a true interest in education and its effects on our community. As a trustee I would make it my duty to ensure that Heartland Community College meets the needs of a variety of students, both traditional and non-traditional, who seek a degree or who seek to fulfill their career objectives through a certification program. I would also like to help ensure that Heartland is able to provide good services and programs to our students and I would consider it my responsibility to do so. Finally, it would be an honor to fulfill my civic duty by serving my community and helping to ensure that an excellent education is attainable to everyone.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The most pressing issue at the moment at Heartland, as everywhere, is the issue of the effects of the Covid pandemic on education. I feel that it is of utmost importance that we find ways to provide educational opportunities for our students during times such as these but that our goal should ultimately be finding a way to ensure that classroom learning is available once again.
Secondly, as Illinois State funding for colleges and universities decreases, the challenge will be to continue to offer affordable education for all students. The Federal Government Stimulus package helps but most colleges still have a shortfall in funding due in part to a decrease in enrollment in colleges everywhere, which presents the third most pressing issue; enrollment.
Enrollment in higher education at universities and colleges continues to decline. One reason for this the pandemic and its after effects, which has prevented former and potential students from returning to the classroom due to the fact that they must now provide daycare for dependents. Financial issues due to the pandemic is another potential reason for lower enrollment as well as other factors.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I hope that, as a trustee of Heartland Community College, I will be able to help continue to meet the needs of the students at Heartland by providing a variety of educational opportunities for them. I also hope to continue to meet with area businesses to ensure that Heartland is offering the necessary training and education to fulfill job opportunities in the area as well as opportunities in other parts of the state or country. Heartland's Ag program is one example of a curriculum that I hope will continue to grow. With Agriculture being the largest industry in our area, it is important that we focus on and grow this program, providing opportunities for this type of training in our own district where it is needed, as opposed to the need for students to attend other institutions.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have worked in an administrative position with the Logan Farm Bureau for the past 43 years. This position has provided me numerous opportunities to gain experience with office budgeting. An additional part of my responsibilities at Logan County Farm Bureau have included my work with legislators on various governmental issues as well as the Logan County board on zoning, development, and taxing issues. Working with these entities have provided me the opportunity to learn what is important for my community and has taught me the value of negotiating for what is best for all concerned. In addition to my employment I have also served on the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, the Logan County Economic Development Committee, the City of Lincoln Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Lincoln Area YMCA Board. Additionally, my wife and I own a small business in Lincoln, providing me with many opportunities for budgeting, planning, and projecting future business needs.
Catrina Parker
Name three reasons you are running
I am running because I would like to give back to the institution that gave me so much. I came to Heartland as a recently single mother unsure of my future. I was given opportunities to lead and have a voice. I left Heartland with a two-year degree and the confidence needed to continue my education, and to serve my community in various roles.
Having diverse voices in positions of leadership is vital. I feel that my experiences as Black woman, a parent of an autistic child, a nontraditional student, as well as my community service work, and educational background, would be a valuable edition to the Board of Trustees.
With issues such as the aftermath of the pandemic and low student enrollment, I would like to help assure that Heartland continues to be a quality affordable experience.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
Lower student enrollment is an issue at Heartland, as well as community colleges across the country. There’s not Heartland without its students. Working to bring up enrollment numbers should be a top priority. Navigating the aftermath of COVID-19 is another important issue. I think it will be important to look at trends and statistics to determine how to best move forward. Considering that the graduated income tax referendum failed to pass in the last state election, Heartland could possibly face budget issues. I believe that it is important to consider and consult all the stakeholders (students, staff, community members) when it comes to making these important decisions.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I would like to concentrate on building relationships with underrepresented community members. I feel that Heartland is great at attracting traditional students. I believe that more can be done to bring in diverse students as community course takers.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have a B.S. in Human Development and a M.S. in Public Service Management. During my time at ISU, I served as President of the ISU Council on Family Relations, where I created an annual event that introduces the college experience to 5th graders. In my spare time I volunteer at my church, and serve with one of the local Promise Councils. I also serve as the Budget and Personnel Committee Chair on the Board of Trustees at the Bloomington Public Library. I feel that I have a good understanding of the human condition and what is needed to run an organization or institution successfully.
Cynthia Pulley
Name three reasons you are running
I was raised to believe in serving the community in which you live and this is the main reason for running for the Heartland Board of Trustees. I have been encouraged by my former colleagues and students from Heartland Community College which I have had the privilege to teach to become a member of the Board of Trustees. I also bring to the board over 30 years of experience in education which will result in asking informed questions. I listen. I listen to the members of this community, I listen to the faculty, I listen to the students. I listen, believe and accept the differing viewpoints. From listening, I bring forth ideas, issues, and concerns but most important I bring my support for everyone to find what it takes to allow them to succeed at Heartland.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
I expect to work on the the financial issues that have resulted from the pandemic, including costs, low enrollment and revenue, and rising tuition.
I see the development of new programs for degree seeking students, certificates, training for existing businesses, training for unemployed community members, and improving existing programs to resulting in better outcomes and completion rates as important to the future of Heartland Community College and the members of this community.
Finally, I believe it will be important to work on implementing new standards and procedures while we work our way back to in person learning while following CDC guidelines and recommendations. It is very important to bring students back to campus while working on supporting their mental and emotional needs along with their academic needs. Students need the physical classroom to improve their engagement and learning and they need to build relationships with faculty to gain confidence and find support. Motivation and engagement improve with physical presence
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
My hope is to provide service to this community, to listen to members of the community, and to bring forth cooperation and collaboration while resolving problems, issues and conflicts. I hope I will listen to all sides of an issue and ask informed questions to make the best decision while voting as a trustee. I hope to continue the work of past board members while supporting the needs of the community. Finally, I hope to support the administration and faculty in making Heartland Community College a safe, affordable, productive place where people are inspired and dare to make their dreams come true.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have spent more than 30 years in education in various roles including faculty, student, parent, curriculum leader, professional development coordinator/speaker, educational consultant, and more. Since I am a former faculty member from Heartland Community College, I have a unique perspective to ask informative questions and provide insight from differing viewpoints including teacher, student, parent and community member. I understand the importance and complexities of maintaining financial stability in higher education impacting tuition and accessibility to education and training which allows an opportunity for a new beginning to the members of this community.
Rebecca Ropp
Name three reasons you are running
1) I am a huge advocate in the community for education and agriculture and I want to spend me time and my talents volunteering to serve the community to advance both of these efforts.
2) I have been on the HCC board since 2014 and have loved serving the college and the community in this capacity. My daughter is currently a freshman at the college and I am very excited to continue the see the growth and advancement of the college for the people of the district. HCC is a fantastic resource for the community and I believe in their mission and values.
3) I am SUPER excited that the Agriculture program is getting up and running and advancing to create a facility on the Normal campus. Agriculture is a historically prosperous and valuable industry in the state of Illinois and I am very excited to have a community college resource to support the students of the HCC District!
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
1) As a community college in the State of Illinois budgetary and finance decisions certainly continue to be one of the most pressing issues we face and as a trustee. It is one of the most important discussions and decisions we make of the the course of the year. As trustees we are stewards of those dollars to ensure the proper usage balance of financial resources for the people of our communities.
2) Enrollment continues to be a concerning and important strategic issue for HCC as well as all higher education facilities in the State of Illinois. I believe strongly in the steps HCC is taking to ensure we are reaching the most needed students of the district but I want to continue to make sure we are supporting those programs and those students properly to continue using the resources of the college appropriately.
3) I want to be sure to see our Agriculture fully implemented and our plans for physical facilities come to reality. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to make sure we implement our plans conscientiously for the good of the district, the students and the college. I look forward to making these plans become a reality!
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
There are a number of projects and initiatives I have helped the board start in my tenure on the board that I would very much like to help to continue. One of the first of these projects is the implementation of initiatives the board decided upon in our board retreat this past summer. I was personally asked to work with the ICCTA (Illinois Community College Trustee Association) to help develop and implement a board self evaluation and board retreat this past July 2020. We were able to successfully implement this evaluation and retreat and a list of initiatives came out of this discussion. Particularly 1) more connection with the public and other public education boards in our district, 2) and evaluation of our board policy and updating, 3) A spreading of the time and talents of projects across the board members to ensure we are all digging in and supporting the college and our roles as trustees. Many of these initiatives we have started but we have only just begun. I very much look forward to continuing to work on these initiatives and helping lead some of them.
Also as I have described previously, I hope to help advance the college towards our plans and my dreams of getting the Agriculture facility up and active for the district. As I have mentioned we have a lot of work to do with planning, fundraising and program development. I hope to continue to be a part, volunteer and do my part towards the creation of this facility no matter what.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have been and active member of the Heartland Community College Board since 2014. I have served as Secretary for the past few years and I thoroughly enjoy how I have learned and grown in my service as a trustee. I understand much more how the college operates successfully for our district and our communities and I feel I have much more to give to the college and the district.
I have a Bachelors of Science in Agriculture from the University of Illinois and a Masters in Business Administration from Illinois State University. I have worked for GROWMARK, Inc, a regional Agriculture organization serving farmers across the US, for the past 26 years in various capacities from Marketing and Communications to Human Resources. Over the years the talents I have drawn from my education as well as my years of work experience at GROWMARK have proven helpful resources to help me serve the college and the board. I am also a partner with my family in our small business, Ropp Jersey Cheese. Working for a larger corporate organization as an owner in a small business has given me multiple perspectives and experiences to draw from that are important as constituents of the district of Heartland Community College. I bring a variety of perspectives and experiences that have proven to be valuable as a trustee for Heartland Community College.
Jodie Slothower
Name three reasons you are running
1) I’m running because I believe in the value of community colleges as a resource for excellent education. Heartland educates students who have many goals. Some students receive an associate degree, others are obtaining new job skills, many of us are discovering new skills or ideas. The college needs to successfully create programs and hire staff that meet these educational expectations. I believe that HCC should responsibly meet the needs and challenges of all students (including issues of race, gender, economics and accessibility) in thoughtful, creative and specific ways.
2) I want to continue to make sure the college operates in a fiscally smart way. I have worked on local government budgets before and will bring that experience. I feel that my experience as an elected member of Normal Public Library's board and local boards where I learned about local government accountability and coordinating with many taxing bodies will be helpful on HCC's board.
3) A college is only as good as its faculty, staff and the campus. As a former HCC faculty member, I understand the importance of supporting faculty and staff as well as the benefits of working and teaching in an environment that meets best practices.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The pandemic has created new challenges for Heartland, as it has for community colleges and so many of us. It has also revealed issues that need attention.
1) I would advocate for HCC to increase student enrollment, particularly emphasizing associate degrees and programs that directly connect to employment opportunities. Like community colleges across U.S., HCC’s enrollment has decreased during the pandemic yet community colleges offer vital solutions to rebounding economically, especially with job training. Ways to do this include reconsidering marketing campaigns, developing connections with employers and organizations, having alumni speak out on how HCC has helped them, and reaching out to more people.
2) The state of Illinois needs to pay its fair share of community colleges’ budgets, which is about 30%, rather than less than 9% that it does now. As a board member, this means connecting with state legislators to figure out ways to support community colleges. I have experience connecting with state legislators previously on other issues.
3) Cutting-edge technology is vital to excellent curriculum. Yet, HCC has faced technology issues that need to be addressed and even used as ways to be sure the college is a tech leader. As a person involved with technology enthusiast whose small business focuses on digital marketing, I know the value of staying up to date with the best technology but, of course, within a budget.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Heartland has many people that support and carry out its mission. Each person has a vital role to help the college the succeed which will, in turn, help the people in our communities within District 540 succeed. A trustee’s role is to be a smart steward of our tax dollars that are part of the college’s budget, an advocate for the college within many community circles, a sounding board for change, a part of the checks and balances of any government entity, and a responsible, thoughtful citizen. If I am elected to the trustee position, my goal would be to fulfill those responsibilities. I will attend regular meetings, assist as necessary, be open to listening to constituents, and participate in the HCC Foundation activities. I have spent more than 20 years on college campuses, including at HCC and ISU. I am running because I know that higher education is vital for many to improve people’s lives and that Heartland offers many ways to gain new skills, learn new ideas, and enhance one’s outlook on the world. As a person who has roots in this community, I can draw on my experience and connections to help guide Heartland in the future.I would be honored to represent people in District 540.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have lived in McLean County for more than two decades and have always been interested in ways to uplift and improve our community. You can read about me at www.jodieforhcc.com. I have taught in higher education for 20+ years including as a professor at Heartland Community College where I assisted with building the new campus. At HCC, I created a multimedia communication program including associate’s and certificate programs. That involved hiring and supervising adjuncts and managing a computer lab. I have also taught at Illinois State University and Kansas State University in communication, journalism, publishing, and speech.
Since leaving HCC, I have had a small digital marketing company so I would bring experience in business. I understand the role that HCC has in our communities of training people with new skills to enhance their jobs. As a parent, I know that the Challenger Learning Center and summer programs for children are wonderful ways to augment K-12 students’ education. I have also gained new ideas through the robust Community Education courses and look forward to more. My mother, sister, and brother received degrees from community colleges, including at College of DuPage. I know that their education served as a springboard for successful careers.
I was elected to serve on Normal Public Library'a board for six years. I was particularly interested in budgeting and finances. I gained experience on servings on boards on the library and other local boards. I understand about bringing a vision to the position and to be accountable. I have been involved in organizing for social justice, gun control, voting rights, the environment, and the ERA. Through that work, I am glad to have learned about successes and problems within our communities. I know there are changes that must be made. I am involved in many local organizations including projects with the League of Women Voters and the NAACP and have been president of the local Association of Women in Communications chapter and a gardening guild. I have ran successfully twice to be a precinct committee person to encourage people to vote.I have lived in McLean County for more than two decades and believe we have a bright future ahead. A vibrant community college is important to that future.
Thanks to the Pantagraph for this opportunity and to voters for making the effort to vote.