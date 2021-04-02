In their own words: Candidates for Unit 5 school board respond to our questions

There are three pressing issues that are facing the school district currently. The first is the lack of staff diversity. I wholeheartedly believe that if the school district works to diversify and more accurately teach the K-12 history curriculum, Unit 5 will be more attractive to Teachers of Color. In the conversations that I've had with students, teachers, and families, many believe that the staff diversity doesn't reflect that student body diversity. For example, I didn't have a Teacher of Color until I was in seventh grade. Many of my friends have never had a Teacher of Color. Just as students need to learn about different instances in our history that currently aren't being taught, they also need to be around and educated by people who are of all races and backgrounds. I know that this is something that Unit 5 has been working on for a number of years, but I believe will improve after a change in the history curriculum is made. The second issue present is one that I'm sure every other candidate will say. The current budget deficit is only getting larger and must be stopped. While admittedly having minimal experience in terms of financing, I will be able to bring fresh eyes to this situation. As a member of various sports, clubs, and arts programs throughout my Unit 5 career, I know how important each and every extracurricular is and will fight to make sure that the district can save all activities while also getting out of our current deficit. The final issue that I would state as pressing is the fact that Unit 5's students often aren't taken seriously by their own board. Four years ago myself and other Normal West students a part of Not in Our School went to the current school board in regards to changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. We had multiple students talk and had evidence and research to back up our claims. It took the board four years to actually take action on this issue. In the months since announcing my candidacy for this position, multiple students have reached out to me about other issues that they have taken to the board with no action taken. Most recently, Normal Community students have repeatedly brought up the issues of standards based grading to no avail.