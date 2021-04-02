In their own words: Candidates for Unit 5 school board respond to our questions

The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are responses from those who submitted answers. They have not been edited.
Kentrica Coleman
Name three reasons you are running
I want to share my time, talent, diverse experiences, and deep connectivity to Bloomington/Normal community to enable future success for all students. Parents, caretakers, educators, and community members have different needs and desire to be heard. I want to ensure that collaboration is bidirectional, key stakeholder input is considered, and data is leveraged prior to making decisions that impact our students. I want to ensure that equitable opportunities visibly exist within our district. I will continue to support educational excellence within our district. I know educational experiences and opportunities will be critical to prepare and excite students for future success. Our educators, administrators and support staff are the backbone. It will be important to ensure that they have the resources they need to support every student within the district.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
1. Ability to balance parent’s choice between remote and safe in person-learning for students and educators
Family concerns include:
• The district’s pace to return students to in person learning 4 to 5 days a week
• Concerns with student’s emotional well-being and learning loss
Student concerns include:
• Lack of motivation
• Feeling overwhelmed
• Lack of social connection
• Feeling isolated
Educators desire a safe environment to provide the best support to students. Overall, future board members will have to understand the needs of all stakeholders and develop a strategic plan to ensure students are in an environment where they thrive academically and emotionally.
2. Pandemic Recovery
As a result of the pandemic, some students may have experience emotional stress and loss of learning. The district will need to leverage data and parent input to better understand student academic performance and social emotional needs. Some students have thrived while others may have may have experienced academic and social emotional challenges with extended remote learning. The pandemic also exasperated health, academic, and economic disparities within our district. It will be critical to develop and quickly execute a strategic plan to recover loss and ensure equity gaps are addressed.
3. Ensure district budget is fiscally sound and supports educational goals and priorities that meet the needs of the students and operational costs of the district.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
My goal will be to
• Ensure safe and supportive learning and teaching environment for students and educators
• strengthen engagement and collaboration between Unit 5 School board, educators, parents, caretakers and community members
• ensure the district has a comprehensive, executable, and measurable equity plan to enable ALL students to achieve optimal success
• increase diverse representation within staff across the district to reflect population the district is serving
• ensure all students have access to critical thinking courses that will prepare them for post high school and secondary endeavors
What has prepared you for this position?
Family, community volunteers, mentors, local church, and educators have all played a huge part in investing and developing the person I am today and why I have always served my community. The organizations I have served are an example of my commitment and connection to the Bloomington/Normal community. Areas I have served include: current Unit 5 Citizens Advisory Council member, past EJHS PTO President, current EJHS PTO Treasurer, current Eastview Little Kidsview teacher/worship leader, current Jule Foundation mentor, current Teen Sponsor of Bloomington/Normal Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Past President and Treasurer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Bloomington/Normal Chapter.
Additional facts about me:
• Proud wife and parent of 4 children who have been a part of the Unit 5 experience
• Received BS in Computer Science from Loyola University New Orleans
• Technology Leader at State Farm
My diverse background and lived experiences have definitely prepared me to represent and serve as a dedicated advocate in this position
Gavin Cunningham
Name three reasons you are running
My platform is based on three main points. First off, I would be a voice for the west side of Unit 5. Currently all seven of the current board members live in an area that feeds into Normal Community; the east side of the school district. If elected, I would use my life experiences paired with my experiences in west-side schools to make decisions on the board. This brings me to the second reason that I'm running. I am running as a recent graduate of the Unit 5 school system. I graduated from Normal West in 2020 after attending both Oakdale Elementary and Kingsley Jr. High School. I have an important insight as to what is going on in the day-to-day life of a Unit 5 student between graduating less than a year ago, having three younger siblings still in Unit 5, and interning in a fourth grade classroom for all of my senior year of high school. Finally, I would push for the creation of a subcommittee of Unit 5 students, teachers, and parents to reform the current K-12 history curriculum. I was never taught about huge parts of American history such as Juneteenth and Black Wall Street. In both Kindergarten and First Grade, students are taught that the Native Americans and European Immigrants got along great and had the first Thanksgiving together. While not proposing that the full extent of what happened be taught to children that young, this is just one of the many examples that shows how Unit 5 must change its current history curriculum. If students are given an opportunity to learn about a more diverse American history, it would further educate the leaders of tomorrow. By telling our students the truth, we can foster appreciation for our diversity and actually learn from our history.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
There are three pressing issues that are facing the school district currently. The first is the lack of staff diversity. I wholeheartedly believe that if the school district works to diversify and more accurately teach the K-12 history curriculum, Unit 5 will be more attractive to Teachers of Color. In the conversations that I've had with students, teachers, and families, many believe that the staff diversity doesn't reflect that student body diversity. For example, I didn't have a Teacher of Color until I was in seventh grade. Many of my friends have never had a Teacher of Color. Just as students need to learn about different instances in our history that currently aren't being taught, they also need to be around and educated by people who are of all races and backgrounds. I know that this is something that Unit 5 has been working on for a number of years, but I believe will improve after a change in the history curriculum is made. The second issue present is one that I'm sure every other candidate will say. The current budget deficit is only getting larger and must be stopped. While admittedly having minimal experience in terms of financing, I will be able to bring fresh eyes to this situation. As a member of various sports, clubs, and arts programs throughout my Unit 5 career, I know how important each and every extracurricular is and will fight to make sure that the district can save all activities while also getting out of our current deficit. The final issue that I would state as pressing is the fact that Unit 5's students often aren't taken seriously by their own board. Four years ago myself and other Normal West students a part of Not in Our School went to the current school board in regards to changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. We had multiple students talk and had evidence and research to back up our claims. It took the board four years to actually take action on this issue. In the months since announcing my candidacy for this position, multiple students have reached out to me about other issues that they have taken to the board with no action taken. Most recently, Normal Community students have repeatedly brought up the issues of standards based grading to no avail.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
If I were to win one of the three seats up for election, my plan of action would be similar to why I am running. I would be a voice for the West side of Unit 5. As unfortunate as it is, there is a chance that all three seats could be won by candidates who live in an area that feeds into Normal Community (the east side of the district). Representation is crucial and needed, which is why I have pushed west-side representation so much. If I am elected, I would make sure that all areas of the school district are heard out and taken seriously, not just the areas that are represented on the school board. I have said this at every PTO meeting that I have been lucky enough to attend: I want to hear about the issues impacting each and every school. I will commit to being at other PTO meetings in the future other than just ones that benefit school board members. As I stated before, it is critical that a recent graduate of Unit 5 is on the Unit 5 School Board. By being a recent graduate, I bring the perspectives of experiencing the current curriculum, seeing the issues that are actually happening in the school district, and taking part in extracurriculars and the Arts programs. Students need to be able to relate with someone on the School Board. I am that person. The final accomplishment that I’m wanting is for each and every student to feel comfortable and safe in their school. By having a subcommittee reform the current K-12 history curriculum and hiring a more diverse staff, I believe that Students of Color will feel more comfortable with going to school on a daily basis. I want to make sure that all students regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and religion all feel safe and proud to be a part of the school district that I called home for thirteen years of my life.
What has prepared you for this position?
I have been prepared for this position in a variety of different ways. The first is that I am the only one of the candidates running who has not only graduated from Unit 5, but has also done so less than a year ago. I have walked the halls of both a high school and an elementary school (through my internship) on a daily basis in the past year whereas the other candidates haven’t done so in years. I have been prepared by the dozens of teachers and staff who believed in me and motivated me through my ups and downs. In fact, I am now majoring in special education at Illinois State because of the incredible staff members here in Unit 5. While in high school, I served in leadership positions in Not in Our School, Best Buddies, and Speech. I was picked to be on the nonpartisan Youth Transition Team to Governor Pritzker. The biggest accomplishment that I had in high school was co-founding and eventually leading the Bloomington/Normal Youth Activists. The Bloomington/Normal Youth Activists (or BNYA) was a nonpartisan group that focused on civic engagement and community outreach for students in high schools all over Bloomington/Normal. As a group we hosted a candidate forum in the 2018 election cycle, picked up hundreds of garbage on the Constitution Trail, and helped raise donations and hundreds of “Thank You” cards to our local healthcare workers at the beginning of the pandemic. As I mentioned before, I also held a leadership position in Not in Our School. I served on the Steering Committee of Not in Our School for both my junior and senior years of high school. In this committee, I had to work with other students with different perspectives and ideas on how to create a better good for all students in the area. I know that if elected I will listen to all voices, even those that I disagree with.
Janelle Czapar
Name three reasons you are running
I hope to bring a fresh perspective and creative problem solving ideas to the board. I would like to work with fellow board members to ensure fiscal responsibility and financial stability for the Unit 5 School District. I would like to work to ensure that Unit 5 educators have the tools and support they need to provide the best education possible for all students.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The most pressing issue facing the Unit 5 School District is the COVID Pandemic and the question of how to safely return our students to the classroom. I believe the addition of an individual with a strong science background, like myself, to the Unit 5 school board will add perspective and clarity to this undertaking as the needs of both students and educators are carefully considered. It is also important for the board to keep the long term financial health of Unit 5 as a priority by working to balance the budget so that the high quality education programming families have grown used to can be maintained.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
I hope to work together with fellow board members to face the many challenges ahead for Unit 5 schools. In the wake of the pandemic each of these issues must be addressed and resolved to maintain our current level of excellence. My goal is that while facing these challenges we ensure the finite revenue is allocated so as to produce an educationally viable and sustainable environment for our students.
What has prepared you for this position?
As a high school science educator myself I have insight into the needs in our schools, to support our curricula, by our teachers, throughout our facilities, among our diverse personnel and, most importantly, those of each of our students.
Jeremy DeHaai
Name three reasons you are running
I am running for the Unit 5 school Board so that I can do my part, if elected, to help ensure that the Unit 5 students are the focus of the board in their decisions. My primary purpose of running can be summed up in two words: Students First.
Additionally, I want to help steer the district towards providing better transparency in their decision-making processes as well as seeking input from all pertinent parties (students, parents, teachers, administration, staff, and the local community) as part of the decision process.
Also, I would like to review practices (remote/hybrid learning and standards-based grading to name a few) with the goal of make adjustments as needed, that focus on the best interest of all students in the Unit 5 school district. It is my belief that practices such as remote/hybrid learning and mandatory standards-based grading hamstring the teachers and do not allow them to educate their students to the best of their abilities and they do not provide the students with the best education possible.
Lastly, I want to do my part to help ensure that the school board pursues efforts to be fiscally responsible and financially stable. With the current economic challenges before our country and our state, I feel that it is imperative that the school board implements good financial practices to ensure that they continue to provide exceptional education to the students of the district without overburdening the community through excess taxation.
To summarize, the key points of my candidacy are:
• Increase transparency on the decision-making process and seek input from all pertinent parties before decision are made and implemented
• Ensure that all children of the district are getting the best education possible, and that teachers are able to teach properly, by getting both students and teachers safely back to in-person learning and keeping them there
• Review practices such as mandatory standards-based grading to ensure that they do not restrict the teachers’ ability to teach and the students’ ability to learn
• Ensure that the district is fiscally responsible and financially stable to properly educate the students of the district without excess taxation on the community
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
One of the most pressing issues facing the voters, and the Unit 5 School District, is the state’s budget crisis. With a continually reducing population base and a state that seems unable to control spending, this crisis is most certainly going to continue to impact school districts well into the future. The school board is going to have to closely monitor and control the district’s budget to continue providing an exceptional education to its students with the reduced state support.
Additionally, the education gaps that resulted from remote/hybrid learning during COVID-19 is going to require great effort to overcome. The first steps to address these gaps has already begun by working to get students back into the classrooms, but the district needs to ensure that safety measures and protocols are in place to make sure that the students are able to remain in the classrooms and to make sure that all students are in classrooms this fall.
Lastly, there are two additional issues facing the district that I feel can be addressed simultaneously: a lack of diversity in teachers and staff within Unit 5 and a lack of teachers throughout many areas of the country. I believe that the district, and ideally the state, should implement programs to focus on attracting high school graduates, particularly minorities and other underrepresented groups, to pursue careers in education via scholarship programs, mentoring programs, fast-tracked training, etc. Doing so would help to achieve the goals of both overcoming a teacher shortage as well as improving diversity in the Unit 5 staff.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
If I am fortunate enough to be elected to the Unit 5 School Board, there are a number of things that I hope to help the district accomplish going forward.
First and foremost, I want to utilize my Students First focus to help the district to achieve its mission of “Educating each student to achieve personal excellence”. This is the sole purpose of the Unit 5 School District and I will do my part to make sure that this mission is the focal point for the school board in all decisions going forward.
Along this line, I would like to assist the district to achieve the goal of having all students in the classroom and making sure that they are able to stay there so that they can experience the best education possible.
Additionally, I would like to assist the district in achieving a balanced budget. The deficit spending approach that is currently practiced by the district is not viable long-term and I would like to work to get the district to a balanced budget as soon as possible to ensure the financial stability of the district, without overburdening taxpayers.
Improved communication amongst all pertinent parties is also something that I would like to achieve if I am elected to the board. I feel that the pandemic exposed some communication gaps between administrators, parents, teachers, and students. Therefore, I would like to see the district improve on transparency regarding decisions and improve on dissemination details regarding decisions.
I would also like to see more collaboration amongst these pertinent parties regarding the decisions and direction of the district. Students, teachers, and parents should be included in critical decisions regarding the school district, and I would like to see improved cooperation in the decision making process going forward.
Last but definitely not least, I would like the district to achieve the goal of having a more diverse staff. Unit 5 has a very diverse student population and I believe that the teachers, staff, and administrators should reflect the diversity of the students. Each and every student in the Unit 5 School District deserves the best education possible and having a staff that reflects the diversity of the students will help to provide the best education possible.
What has prepared you for this position?
My wife, Krista, and I moved to Bloomington 18 years ago with the quality of Unit 5 schools as a major consideration in our decision on where to live. My job at the time provided us the option of living anywhere in Central Illinois, but we chose Bloomington because we fell in love with this community and were excited about raising our kids in the Unit 5 school district!
Having had our children in Unit 5 schools for the past 15 years, we have experienced first-hand the excitement, challenges, obstacles, and joy of being a parent in the district and in raising children in Bloomington. Additionally, we have witnessed the successes and struggles associated with being a student in the Unit 5 school district through each of our children’s educational experiences.
My experiences as a Unit 5 parent have instilled in me a passion to ensure that the district continues to provide the best education possible for its students.
Professionally, I have held roles in sales management and territory management throughout my career. Prior to starting my career, I attended the US Merchant Marine Academy and was an officer in the Navy upon graduation, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander. My experiences in the military, as well as during my career, have provided me with the skill sets I need to work as a team with my fellow board members and district administration to address the many challenges that will be presented to the board in the coming months and years.
Lastly, my family and I are parishioners at St Patrick’s Church of Merna, I have coached baseball and basketball for 10 years in the Bloomington area, and I have volunteered throughout the years at the Boys & Girls Club of BN, St. Jude’s, Home Sweet Home, as well as other local organizations. My drive to serve my community to help improve the lives of others will guide me as a member of the Unit 5 School Board to ensure that the district is providing the best education possible to the students so that they are able to achieve personal greatness.
Stan E. Gozur
Name three reasons you are running
Last year, my son was diagnosed with Autism. He sees the world and functions within it in his own unique way. In many respects he and I are alike, and yet in other ways our abilities and preferences to learn are far apart. While working daily with him at home as his kindergarten co-instructor during COVID, I experienced how school looks and feels to him. As his father, I am actively educating myself with how his academic experiences will compare and contrast to mine. I want to be his rock… his advocate. Regardless of ability and background, all students need advocates to realize the full potential of their gifts.
(1) I am running for school board to focus the district’s attention to its sole mission of educating each student to achieve personal excellence. Our public schools offer more than just a classroom. They represent an inclusive environment for our children to better understand the world around them, and they lay the foundation upon which the future of our community will be built. To best achieve this objective, the district must continue developing an educational experience that remains relevant for each student.
(2) I am making it my mission to foster a culture of open dialogue across all parties in the district, where information disseminates swiftly and accurately, and where all points of view are respected and considered. I expect for the voices of our families and teachers to permeate all levels of administration, and for district leadership to continue to look for more ways to encourage differentiated instruction.
(3) I pledge to pursue district policies that establish meaningful modifications to the structure of our elementary education. When erecting a building, it is vital to thoroughly secure its foundation. Without it, any future progress to the building’s structure may be compromised. This is my simple allegory for how precious I view elementary education. Our elementary population requires the widest range of intervention and is, undeniably, never more impressionable. I vow to seek fiscally-responsible ways to improve elementary student-to-teacher ratios, particularly across specialized services. For young learners, more one-on-one and small group interactions can increase their likelihood of developing skills in academics as well as social and emotional learning to help self-propel their later studies, positioning them for greater achievements throughout all upper grade levels.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
The immediate pressing issue facing the new Board will be to reverse any learning loss resulting from COVID. Being displaced from classrooms had a major impact in the lives of many students (and their families). Now that we have a greater understanding toward the safety of in-person learning as well as more familiarity with e-learning options and expectations, voluntary summer lessons and other creative, remedial efforts must be prioritized as we head into the 2021-’22 academic year. This effort shall seek to restore all students’ academic progress toward grade level standards, with priority for students whose progress was impeded the most by COVID.
I’ll refer back to the reasons why I am running for the next pressing issue: To truly prioritize educating each student to achieve personal excellence, it is imperative to attain educational equity across all student populations and district buildings. When students across our diverse populations succeed, the educational environment for all students improves! Our district’s educators work tirelessly to eradicate academic performance gaps that exist in our schools. I intend to assist their efforts by increasing awareness and understanding regarding these gaps and, then, by advocating for district policies that help reduce them. I encourage instruction that reaches each student at their individualized level, and I will strive to fill vacancies with qualified, diverse candidates whose demographics and life experiences best reflect those of the student population we seek to educate. Our leadership must hold regular conversations with the public regarding these topics, and we should look for meaningful ways to monitor progress as we move toward reducing inequities for students and across district buildings.
Lastly, our district will soon come to recognize the financial realities that lie ahead of us. In the immediate post-COVID world, Unit 5 is likely to experience volatility in local and state educational funding. I intend to leverage my training as an actuary to help the district find ways to continue delivering high quality education regardless of any future financial tumult. I am asking for the opportunity work with the district’s leadership, faculty, families and community to develop a shared vision for financial stability.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
Certainly my primary goals are to make significant progress toward the three most pressing issues I identified above. By the start of the 2021-‘22 academic year, my hope is that the district will adequately provide additional assistance to all students looking to remediate learning loss resulting from COVID. And I would like for all students and their families to feel comfortable with the learning opportunities extended to them heading into the 2021-’22 academic year, so that they may make sound choices that help provide stability in their educational expectations moving forward.
With respect to public education at large, the greater societal movement our country experienced in 2020 demonstrated that it is vital for the district to reevaluate the learning environments of its students, and to look for ways to enhance differentiated instruction that reaches each student at their level. To optimize the district’s progress on these topics, it should form a more representative Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and then utilize the committee’s collective voice within each decision made. I also believe the first steps toward greater equity across students and district buildings includes improved community relations and more direct lines of communication between all parties involved.
For these major undertakings, the district’s accountability should not only be assessed in the hearts of students, parents and tax payers, but also definitively measured with meaningful and readily available metrics. Therefore, the district must be able to aptly produce and monitor analytics pertaining to the goals it sets out to achieve in order to appropriately measure “success”.
With respect to academic performance, I hope that the Board’s policies during my term would lead to measurable gains in test scores across all demographics, with particular attention to closing performance gaps across demographics. Statistics show that these gaps exist at the elementary level and persist through high school. This is why one of my main reasons for running is to partner with our elementary staff and administration to determine practical and budget-friendly modifications that resonate with students. I applaud district employees who continuously seek to innovate beyond the traditional framework of our classrooms and resource rooms. As a district, we must promote any known, efficient uses of time and resources across all buildings.
And, most important to the longevity of Unit 5, I hope that the next Board works together to greatly improve the financial insecurity soon facing the district.
What has prepared you for this position?
I am an actuary at State Farm, and my wife, Marielena, is a bilingual, special education teacher in Unit 5. For the past 12 years, we’ve made the Twin Cities our home. We have three children – with our oldest enrolled as a kindergartner in the district.
Marielena and I were raised in a multi-cultural, steel-producing town in northeastern Ohio. My high school ranked in the highest 5% of most diverse schools in the state, and my educational experience was unique in that my father was my high school principal. Upon retirement, he was then elected to the school board. His rapport, demeanor and dedication to the community left a great impression on me. We lost him to cancer a little over a year ago, but his legacy continues all around me. There are 7 public school teachers and administrators in my immediate family, spanning 5 different districts. Yes, the state of education is the topic of conversation at family gatherings, and I’ve been immersed in it since a very young age.
In my job, I use statistics and predictive analytics to project the future costs associated with an insurance policy in order to determine an appropriate and market-competitive price. My decisions must be fiscally sound and morally objective as I balance input from numerous stakeholders to achieve my employer’s strategic objectives. Being seated to the Board would come with great honor and responsibility. If elected, I plan to leverage my secondhand knowledge of school districts for the benefit of our community by fusing it with my experiences working as an actuary and the collective input received from district families, teachers, administrators and fellow Board members.
I am passionate about improving the educational opportunities of all students in our community, and I have unique strengths and experiences that I truly believe can benefit the Board and our district. I have a history of paying it forward in my communities by volunteering with several youth-oriented organizations, including the United Way, Boys and Girls Club, and Homeless Families Foundation.
In everything I do, I challenge myself to “leave it better than I received it.” With your support, I can embody this sentiment on the Board and strive to achieve recognizable progress for our children. I promise to remain curious and approachable, act with integrity, consider solutions creatively, and help shape a more inclusive culture. Please join me in these efforts!
Ericka M. Ralston
Name three reasons you are running
It is my goal to serve on the school board as a motivated voice for the students, families and educators. I am running because, I believe an effective school board plays a vital role in keeping our schools on track by setting policies that impact and benefit our students and teachers. The school board sets the vision and goals for the school district and they hold the district accountable for results. I want to contribute my strengths as a leader with strong knowledge of families and their needs. I have a solid foundation in relationship building skills and a passion to serve the families of this community. I would like to invest my time and talents while working as a team to help ensure Unit Five meets the community's expectations so that all students can be successful.
If you win, what do you expect will be the three most pressing issues you will face?
If I win I understand that our district faces many challenges, but I plan to focus my attention on creating different ways to close the budget gaps. Target extra funds to help low income children with programs they will benefit from academically. Help to fix funding gaps for individual schools within the districts. I would like to tackle equity and inclusion throughout the district where students and families feel left out of the decisions making process as it relates to academics. Which then causes major achievement gaps within our schools. Our district does an amazing job at rewarding students that excel academically, but we also have to create more incentives for the students that are facing academically challenges. Advancing diversity among staff so they well represents the students in which we serve. I would like to create a diversity committee made up of students, teachers, support staff, and parents so that all stake holders have a voice. It is important that we commit to creating more diversity in our staff so that we combat language barriers as it relates to students who may not speak English.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
If given the opportunity to serve on the board my hope is to improve the quality of education in my community while working as a team to achieve our goals. I want to create strong communication between the board and families. I would like to be the bridge between the community and the district to create healthy dialogue. I not only want to continue to push those students that are excelling, but I want to offer hope and help to those students that are faced with academic challenges by partnering with educational services such as the Jule Foundation. I want to help solve district wide issues such as updating facilities, reducing achievement gaps, overcoming budget shortfalls and advancing diversity among staff and support.
What has prepared you for this position?
Working in the community and listening to the concerns of families over the years has always given me a heart to serve. In my sophomore year of high school I was compelled to be the voice to advocate for students, so I created a mentor group for incoming freshman students. As I begin to create my own family after college I often volunteered at my sons daycare because, I wanted to be an involved parent. I have a background in Elementary Education and I value being able to advocate for my children and others. My volunteerism throughout my life has equipped me with many experiences to serve and help families across Illinois.