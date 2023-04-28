BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 announced Friday that Messina Lambert will be the new principal for Bloomington Junior High School.

Lambert, current principal at Irving Elementary School, has been an educator for over two decades, according to a news release, and attended District 87 schools herself before earning various teaching degrees from Illinois State University.

District 87 Superintendent David Mouser said in the release that Lambert joins an "outstanding team of teachers and administrators at BJHS."

Lambert's appointment will go before the District 87 Board of Education for approval in May.

In the release, Lambert said she is "excited to meet and get to know staff, students and families at BJHS."

MetalCow Robotics prep for championship in Houston MetalCow, regional champs Tofte Drive Team Test run 1 Test run 2 Lerry 2 Lerry 1 Lerry 3 Drive team 2 Rueck Schieltz Guzman Test run 3 Rueck, J