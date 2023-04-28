BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington School District 87 announced Friday that Messina Lambert will be the new principal for Bloomington Junior High School.
Lambert, current principal at Irving Elementary School, has been an educator for over two decades, according to a news release, and attended District 87 schools herself before earning various teaching degrees from Illinois State University.
District 87 Superintendent David Mouser said in the release that Lambert joins an "outstanding team of teachers and administrators at BJHS."
Lambert's appointment will go before the District 87 Board of Education for approval in May.
In the release, Lambert said she is "excited to meet and get to know staff, students and families at BJHS."
Gavin and Avery Bryd talk about performing with the Gamma Phi Circus
Clay Jackson
MetalCow Robotics prep for championship in Houston
MetalCow, regional champs
MetalCow Robotics from Bloomington won the Greater Kansas City Regionals in early April.
PROVIDED BY FLORIAN RUECK
Tofte
Timothy Tofte, 15, works on redesigning the grab arm for MetalCow Robotics robot Lerry the Platypus.
D. Jack Alkire
Drive Team
Amber Hitchins, 18, Jake Clouse, 17, and Gokul Balaji, 17, of the MetalCow Robotics drive team.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Test run 1
The drive team of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington test their robot, Lerry the Platypus.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Test run 2
The drive team of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington test their robot, Lerry the Platypus, for the FIRST Championship games in Houston.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lerry 2
The drive team of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington test their robot, Lerry the Platypus, for the FIRST Championship games in Houston.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lerry 1
The MetalCow Robotics robot, Lerry the Platypus, gets ready to throw a cone to the grid in a simulated FIRST Robotics match.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lerry 3
The drive team of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington test their robot, Lerry the Platypus, for the FIRST Championship games in Houston.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Drive team 2
Amber Hitchins, 18, Jake Clouse, 17, Noah Huber, 14, and Andy Guzman, 17, of MetalCow Robotics team.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rueck
Florian Rueck, head mentor of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Schieltz
Alex Schieltz, 17, of the scout team for MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Guzman
Andy Guzman, 17, part of the team at MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Test run 3
The drive team of MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington test their robot, Lerry the Platypus, for the FIRST Championship games next week in Houston.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rueck, J
Julian Rueck, 17, part of the team at MetalCow Robotics in Bloomington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
