Larry Dietz to retire as Illinois State University president in June

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz on Friday announced plans to retire June 30, after nearly a decade at the university, the last 6½ as its leader.

A search for his successor will begin immediately, said board of trustees chair Julie Jones.

Dietz was named as ISU’s 19th president in March 2014 after the short tenure of Timothy Flanagan. Serving as vice president of student affairs at the time, Dietz had been a finalist for the position when Flanagan was selected in 2013.

In February the board of trustees awarded him a performance bonus of $48,000 on top of his base salary of $375,000. In May, the board extended his contract through the end of the year. At the time, board chair Julie Jones said the board had intended to have a contract ready for approval in May but “COVID-19 had other plans for our lives.”

He was known for a casual, down-home style, using terms like “terrific” and “hunky-dory” and frequently mentioning growing up on a dairy farm in southern Illinois.

