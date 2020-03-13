LeRoy, El Paso-Gridley ask community for approve bonds on Tuesday's ballot

BLOOMINGTON — Two local school districts will have referendum questions on the ballot Tuesday asking for bonds to grow their schools to meet their needs.
The El Paso-Gridley school district is asking to issue $20 million bond to build a new junior high school in Gridley.
For LeRoy schools, the district is asking to issue $8.3 million in bonds to build an auditorium at the elementary school, and Superintendent Gary Tipsord said the community is prepared to cast a “well-informed, educated vote” on the project.
When a new high school was built 20 years ago, part of the plan was to have an auditorium built, but it didn’t fit into the budget at that time, Tipsord said.
Last year, a community group brought the idea back to the district community and asked if they saw value in the project and thought it would enrich the school and the community. The consensus was yes, so they pushed forward, researching the idea, the superintendent said.
“It has remained the component that has been of interest in our community for a long time,” he said. “I feel like our community group has done a really good job communicating transparently about their vision (and the challenges of this project).”
El Paso-Gridley Superintendent Brian Kurz has made a series of posts to the district website and held community meetings to ensure the voters know what to expect whether they answer yes or no on the ballot.
“The core of the question is should we build a new junior high in Gridley and keep the tax rate the same,” Kurz said in a video blog. “That’s the heart of what this is asking.”
If the community votes the measure down, the district will fix the current junior high building to bring it up to health life safety standards set by the state, which would cost $6 million to $10 million, the superintendent said.
