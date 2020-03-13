LeRoy, El Paso-Gridley ask community for approve bonds on Tuesday's ballot

“It has remained the component that has been of interest in our community for a long time,” he said. “I feel like our community group has done a really good job communicating transparently about their vision (and the challenges of this project).”

El Paso-Gridley Superintendent Brian Kurz has made a series of posts to the district website and held community meetings to ensure the voters know what to expect whether they answer yes or no on the ballot.

“The core of the question is should we build a new junior high in Gridley and keep the tax rate the same,” Kurz said in a video blog. “That’s the heart of what this is asking.”

If the community votes the measure down, the district will fix the current junior high building to bring it up to health life safety standards set by the state, which would cost $6 million to $10 million, the superintendent said.

