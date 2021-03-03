Lexington schools deemed safe after lockdown Wednesday

LEXINGTON — Lexington schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning, but district officials said after an investigation they determined the campus was safe.

“Our students are living in a world in which we have taught them to ‘say something’ when they ‘see something’ that makes them feel unsafe and to let us adults figure it out. Today at Lexington CUSD #7, we had a situation in which a student did just that,” Superintendent Paul Deters said in a written statement.

A lockdown was ordered “to make sure our students and staff remained safe” while law enforcement and school officials investigated; students and staff returned to class after about 90 minutes.

