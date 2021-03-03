 Skip to main content
Lexington schools deemed safe after lockdown Wednesday
Lexington schools deemed safe after lockdown Wednesday

LEXINGTON — Lexington schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning, but district officials said after an investigation they determined the campus was safe.

“Our students are living in a world in which we have taught them to ‘say something’ when they ‘see something’ that makes them feel unsafe and to let us adults figure it out. Today at Lexington CUSD #7, we had a situation in which a student did just that,” Superintendent Paul Deters said in a written statement.

A lockdown was ordered “to make sure our students and staff remained safe” while law enforcement and school officials investigated; students and staff returned to class after about 90 minutes.

“We are proud of how our students and staff executed our training and protocols today and we are thankful that the situation ended with all students and staff returning safely to class,” Deters said.

The superintendent did not specify what the student reported that caused the lockdown.

The Lexington elementary, junior high and high schools are all enclosed in one building at 100 E. Wall St.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

