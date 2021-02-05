Lights. Camera. Action! Holy Family student Sal Sassano to make professional acting debut

DECATUR — Timing is everything.

Shelley Sassano follows a Facebook page devoted to Italian heritage, and she saw a post about a new film, “New York Ties.”

“At the last minute, I posted a picture of Sal, and said, 'If you need anybody extra, here's an Italian who can sing like Sinatra,'” Sassano said. “The boy that was supposed to play Paulie couldn't come and they were trying to figure out 'what are we going to do?' and they called us.”

Sal, an eighth-grader at Holy Family School, has acted in school plays at his own school and at St. Teresa High School. This is his professional debut.

Named for his grandfather, Salvatore, the young thespian is fascinated by his Italian heritage and has always been interested in acting, he said.

“It's fun to get on stage and make people happy and enjoy the show,” he said.

A fan of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., Sal is “an old soul,” his mother said, and the name of the character was changed from Paulie to Sal to make it easier for him. He will be in Lexington, N.C., Saturday and Sunday to film his role. The story, focused on an Italian family, is a perfect fit.