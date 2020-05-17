Lincoln Academy of Illinois Hall of Fame inducts historical figures

SPRINGFIELD — Six Illinoisans who made a significant impact on the history of the state and nation have been inducted into the The Lincoln Academy of Illinois Hall of Fame.
They are Judge David Davis, Enrico Fermi, William Le Baron Jenney, Mary “Mother” Jones, Major General John A. Logan and Emmett Till. The ceremony, originally planned for April at Illinois State University, was postponed because of the pandemic.
“These six people helped to shape the world as we know it today,” said Lincoln Academy Chancellor Frank Clark. “We proudly place their names beside other Illinoisans who have inspired and humbled us with their place in history.”
The Hall of Fame was created in 1992 to recognize early contributions to Illinois’ heritage. The academy also annually recognizes an outstanding senior from each of the state’s four-year degree-granting colleges and universities, and one student from the community colleges in Illinois.
Davis, a long-time resident of Bloomington, was a U.S. Supreme Court justice and close ally of Abraham Lincoln. He later served as administrator of the president’s estate. Davis was instrumental in securing Lincoln’s presidential nomination in 1860, and served 14 years on the nation's highest court. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1876 and retired after a single term.
Fermi, a Nobel-Prize-winning physicist, created the first sustained nuclear reaction. His university work included the discovery of plutonium, for which he won the 1938 Nobel Prize for Physics. He became one of the founders of the Manhattan Project and on Dec. 2, 1942, at the University of Chicago, a Fermi-led team produced the world's first sustained nuclear reaction. The nuclear element Fermium is named for him.
Jenney was a renowned architect often credited with inventing the skyscraper, and who served on the staffs of generals Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman during the Civil War. Jenney laid out the West Chicago park system, and worked with Frederick Law Olmstead to design the community of Riverside. Jenney is best known for his development of tall buildings in Chicago. Using a system of iron columns, especially on the outside of the structures, Jenney’s concepts essentially created the skyscraper.
Jones was one of the most prominent labor leaders of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She co-owned a seamstress business until it was destroyed by the 1871 Chicago Fire, and later began to move into labor activist circles and several major labor protests, including the 1877 Pittsburgh Railroad Strike and the 1886 Haymarket Riot. Jones was an organizer for the United Mine Workers for 30 years and organized the 1898 United Miners’ Strike in Virden which led to seven killed and 30 wounded miners.
Logan was one of the Union's best generals in the Civil War and a prominent state and national politician. Logan served in the Mexican War and was afterwards elected as a prosecuting attorney, then state representative, from southern Illinois. Logan was elected to Congress in 1858 and when the Civil War began, he organized the 31st Illinois regiment. Logan announced the first formal Memorial Day in 1868 and was James G. Blaine’s vice presidential running mate for the Republican Party in 1884.
Till was one of the youngest and most widely covered victims of racial lynching. In 1955, after finishing seventh grade in Chicago, Till traveled to Money, Mississippi to visit relatives. Till was there in a grocery with a group of other teenage African American boys to buy candy and was accused of whistling at a white woman. The woman's husband and his half-brother later abducted Till from his uncle’s house, severely beat him, shot him to death, and dumped Till's body into the Tallahatchie River. The massive outrage that followed helped inspire the civil rights movement.
