Lincoln Academy of Illinois Hall of Fame inducts historical figures

Fermi, a Nobel-Prize-winning physicist, created the first sustained nuclear reaction. His university work included the discovery of plutonium, for which he won the 1938 Nobel Prize for Physics. He became one of the founders of the Manhattan Project and on Dec. 2, 1942, at the University of Chicago, a Fermi-led team produced the world's first sustained nuclear reaction. The nuclear element Fermium is named for him.

Jenney was a renowned architect often credited with inventing the skyscraper, and who served on the staffs of generals Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman during the Civil War. Jenney laid out the West Chicago park system, and worked with Frederick Law Olmstead to design the community of Riverside. Jenney is best known for his development of tall buildings in Chicago. Using a system of iron columns, especially on the outside of the structures, Jenney’s concepts essentially created the skyscraper.