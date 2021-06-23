Lincoln College adds bachelor's degree in music

LINCOLN — A bachelor of arts in music degree to begin this fall is the latest addition to Lincoln College’s programs as it works toward reclaiming its roots as a four-year university.

“This degree is particularly exciting because the program allows students to choose from two paths: music performance and production and music business and production,” said President David Gerlach.

“The bachelor of arts in music degree is practical, modern and designed to transition directly into careers,” he added.

The program will provide hands-on learning opportunities with nationally recognized music professional hosted in the Johnston Center for Performing Arts building.

Denise La Grassa, lead faculty for music, said the curriculum will include practical skills and “prepare students for careers as performers, music and fine arts administrators, community teaching instructors, an advanced degree in music performance or education or a career in the recording arts.”

Modern production technology will be part of the curriculum in addition to traditional performance opportunities.

Meanwhile, a Lincoln College student majoring in radio, TV and new media recently received a regional Emmy Award.

Zaknafein Luken, a junior, was recognized in the short form/non-fiction category in the Mid-America Emmy Awards competition, sponsored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He was honored for his original short film, “Hate is Not Welcome Hear,” a look at racial injustices and social issues.

The National Academy has 19 regional chapters that organize award ceremonies, awarding Emmy statues similar to those given out at the national ceremonies.

Anyone interested in the new bachelor’s degree in music or another program should contact the admissions office at admission@lincolncollege.edu or 800-569-0556.

Bachelor’s degrees offered at Lincoln College include business management; community and human services; conservation biology; contemporary jazz studies; criminal justice; exercise science; law; liberal arts; organizational leadership; radio, television and new media; sport management; and theater.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240.

