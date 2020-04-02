Lincoln College cancels commencement, extends online courses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — Classes at Lincoln College will remain in the remote learning format through the end of spring semester, including final exams, and the honors convocation and commencement scheduled for May 9 have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heartland Community College, which earlier extended its online-only classes through the end of the semester also has canceled its traditional commencement ceremony, but plans to have a “virtual commencement.”

Lincoln College President David Gerlach said, “Our institution is deeply disappointed that circumstances have forced us to adjust so many of our timeless traditions. Our hearts are with students who were looking forward to walking across the stage in May.”

Campus facilities will remain closed and all spring on-campus events are canceled or postponed until further notice.