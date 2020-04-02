Lincoln College cancels commencement, extends online courses

LINCOLN — Classes at Lincoln College will remain in the remote learning format through the end of spring semester, including final exams, and the honors convocation and commencement scheduled for May 9 have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heartland Community College, which earlier extended its online-only classes through the end of the semester also has canceled its traditional commencement ceremony, but plans to have a “virtual commencement.”
Lincoln College President David Gerlach said, “Our institution is deeply disappointed that circumstances have forced us to adjust so many of our timeless traditions. Our hearts are with students who were looking forward to walking across the stage in May.”
Campus facilities will remain closed and all spring on-campus events are canceled or postponed until further notice.
Gerlach said the precautionary measures were necessary to comply with federal and state guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Heartland’s virtual commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 15 through online streaming on www.heartland.com. President Keith Cornille, board chair Gregg Chadwick and a student speaker will make remarks. Graduating students will be able to submit photos for inclusion in the virtual ceremony.
A “commencement box” with a mortar board, tassel, printed commencement program and other celebratory items will be mailed to students who had planned to take part in the traditional ceremony. This year's graduates also will be invited to participate in next year's ceremony.
Additional information will be sent by email to students who have completed their graduation application.
