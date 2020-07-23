× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A lawyer who is the lead faculty member in the criminal justice program at Lincoln College has been selected as the institution’s next vice president for academic affairs.

Donna Bradley will move into the top academic leadership position Jan. 1. She will replace Michelle Baldwin, who has been serving as interim vice president since May 1, 2019, after the departure of Hamin Shabazz. Baldwin will return to a faculty position in English and humanities.

Bradley joined the Lincoln College faculty in fall 2019.

As an attorney, Bradley has more than 20 years of experience with a private firm, the Department of Defense and the National Labor Relations Board. She also has more than 19 years of teaching and training experience in various venues.

In addition to her law degree from Howard University, she has a doctorate in public safety and criminal justice from Capella University.

“Though my mother taught elementary education for 40 years and encouraged me to pursue other degree paths, after three careers, I discovered my passion is education as well,” said Bradley.

President David Gerlach said, “We already know Dr. Bradley has an amazing rapport with our students and community members and received overwhelming support from the campus community from the search process. I’m excited to have her continue to lead the college forward, expanding our degree options, while maintaining academic excellence.”

Lincoln College is in its sixth year of transitioning back to its roots as a four-year institution.

Bradley’s career path includes 16 years serving in a St. Louis inner-city ministry, ensuring compliance with human resource and employment laws and advocating for disenfranchised populations. While in that position, she lived in inner-city St. Louis and recalls hearing gunshots and having her home burglarized.

“My job was to represent hope in the midst of hopelessness. My vision then was to transform lives, which is parallel to the vision Lincoln College has for its students. Our students overcome so many obstacles and barriers to success and make it,” said Bradley.

Bradley has overcome obstacles, as well.

She was the first Black student to attend St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968, facing some students and parents who did not include her in activities. The school now gives an award in her name to a student who demonstrates leadership, courage, conviction, resilience and perseverance.

Bradley lost a son with cerebral palsy when he was 27, causing her to suffer depression, which she overcame by returning to school with the encouragement of her two other sons.

Bradley said she is “grateful, humbled, excited, and hopeful” about moving into her new position.

