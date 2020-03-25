Lincoln College, Lincoln Christian University announce articulation pact

LINCOLN — Lincoln College and Lincoln Christian University have signed an agreement that gives LCU students a chance to complete their bachelor's degree at Lincoln College in the areas of criminal justice, exercise science, conservation biology, contemporary jazz studies, and theater.

LCU students earning an associate of arts in Bible or associate of science degree may concurrently complete the bachelor’s degree at Lincoln College.

"We are very pleased to have Lincoln Christian University as an ongoing education partner as we continue to expand our traditional program offerings,” Lincoln College President David Gerlach said. “We are confident this will be an excellent option for many Lincoln Christian University students.”

“LCU is pleased to partner with Lincoln College,” LCU Vice President of Academics Frank Dicken said. “Both institutions have existed in close proximity to each other for 75 years and have worked together in various ways in the past.”

LCU serves nearly 700 students, offering undergraduate, graduate, and seminary programs. Lincoln College has about 1,000 students, with a main campus in Lincoln, and Accelerated Bridge to Education programs in Normal, Peoria and Oglesby.

