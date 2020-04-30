× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LINCOLN — Lincoln College intends to open in the fall with residential operations and in-person courses, the institution announced Thursday. Reduced class sizes and visitor restrictions are among options it is considering to enhance safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The step is being taken in accordance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emerging strategy to reopen Illinois following restrictions put in place because of the pandemic, said Lincoln College President David Gerlach.

“Any plans for fall semester will be in accordance with declarations made by Gov. Pritzker, health agencies and industry best practices,” said Gerlach. “All decisions will have the safety of the campus community at the forefront.”

Lincoln College moved course instruction online and essentially closed the campus following directives from the governor designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closure was a necessary step in the interest of safety, said Gerlach.

In announcing its plans to reopen, the college noted the effect continued closures could have not only on the institution and its students but also the community. Lincoln College has a $53 million annual regional economic impact, according to the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities’ economic impact calculator, Lincoln College officials said.

To prepare for reopening, working groups are developing policies on how housing and operations can be controlled or modified to minimize contact and meet safety needs, said Gerlach.

“Other options might include examining class schedules and reducing class sizes, restricting campus visitors and non-students through building access, use of protective equipment, additional sanitation efforts and management of campus gatherings,” he said.

The college noted that Logan County has one of the lowest infection rates in Illinois. There have been seven positive cases and no deaths reported in Logan County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website on Thursday.

Gerlach said, “We believe being a small, residential campus will work to our advantage in safeguarding the students, staff and faculty, and families can find reassurance in that.”

Lincoln College had 756 full-time and 75 part-time students on its Lincoln campus fall semester.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.