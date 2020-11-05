Lincoln College switches early to all-remote classes because of COVID-19 cases

All public areas of the college closed. That includes athletic facilities and outdoor recreation areas, Lincoln Heritage Museum, Lincoln College Bookstore, McKinstry Library and Meyer-Evans Student Center.

“We are making these difficult decisions based on reliable public health data and updates from the Lincoln College Health Services Department,” said Gerlach.

Students will be able to remain on campus through Nov. 20, but they will have to follow campus restrictions and activities will be severely limited.

Dining services will be available on a modified grab-and-go basis but residential students will have to schedule meal pick-up times to provide for reduced density and a safe flow of people in and out of the building.

Lincoln College opened with in-person, hybrid classes in August. It temporarily switched to remote learning for two weeks in September following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gerlach said, “I hoped we could finish the last two weeks of the fall semester in-person; however, the health of our campus community is a substantial concern.”