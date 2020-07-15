Lincoln College to resume in-person classes this fall

LINCOLN – Lincoln College intends to resume in-person classes this fall, but face coverings will be required and steps are being taken to reduce the number of faculty and students in academic buildings.
“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus,” Lincoln College President David Gerlach said in an announcement Wednesday. “We are confident the precautionary measures taken for fall will create a safe environment for our students, our staff, and the community at large.
Classes will resume on campus Aug. 17.
The fitness center will be closed to the public this fall but the Lincoln Heritage Museum plans to announce reopening plans soon.
A committee that included faculty, staff and administration developed fall return plans following guidance from federal, state and local health officials plus the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
The college will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in Logan County and adjust operations and policies as needed to protect the campus as conditions change
Faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear face masks. Individuals my wear their own face coverings but the Lincoln College Health Services Office also will have face masks available.
Students will be expected to sign and acknowledge they are completing regular self-checks at temperature-check stations.
Most classes will have a face-to-face component, but in-class time may be reduced. Some classes may be delivered in an online format, including all Accelerated Bridge to Education courses.
Residence halls will undergo additional cleaning and common area will be carefully monitored, the college said. A phased move-in will begin July 27 and continue through Aug. 13. A section of the residence halls is being reserved for isolate students with COVID-19, if needed.
“We are mindful of the $53 million annual economic impact that Lincoln College contributes to Lincoln, Logan County and Illinois,” Gerlach added. “That positive impact is dependent on having students on campus this fall.”
New cleaning and sanitation procedures also are being implemented on the rest of campus. Other safety measures include additional hand sanitation stations, protective shields in classroom and office, single-use cleaning products and signs outlining new requirements.
Meetings of student clubs and organizations will have to follow appropriate physical distancing and limits on group size set by state and local health officials. The Meyer-Evans Student Center will not be open for casual gathering but will be available through registration.
