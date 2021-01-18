Lincoln presidential library hosts art contest for Illinois students

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois children can showcase their artistic talents and consider the importance of art in our lives, thanks to a statewide art contest

The theme of the contest is "Art Surrounds Us." Illinois students from kindergarten through high school can let their imaginations run wild to create original works of art reflecting what the theme means to them.

Judging will occur across four levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. In each level a winner and three runners-up will be selected, and one piece will be selected as "Best in Show."

The 16 top designs will be displayed by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and a single winner will be used as a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 15-19, 2021.

Artwork may be submitted now through Feb. 12. The winners will be announced in conjunction with Illinois Arts Education Week. The winner of "Best in Show" will also be recognized at an ISBE Board meeting and a framed copy of their work will hang in the Board office.