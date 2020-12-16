Livingston County students take flight remotely at Heartland's Challenger Learning Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students from Tri-Point participated in the first remote mission in November. By the end of the year, more than 150 students from Prairie Central schools will take part in a mission.

By the end of the minimum 5-year commitment, more than 2,500 students will have a Challenger Learning Center experience virtually or in person, funded by Caterpillar.

“The Challenger Learning Center partnership is helping to introduce the young people to the exciting opportunities that a career in engineering and manufacturing can offer – which is great for the future of both Livingston County and Caterpillar,” said Dave Viebrock, facility manager of the Caterpillar plant in Pontiac.

The Caterpillar Pontiac facility’s Scoring FORE Scholarships golf outing raised more than $68,000 to fund educational opportunities for students in Livingston County in the summer of 2019.

Since the golf outing began in 2006, more than $500,000 has been raised to support learning opportunities, including 56 Heartland Community College scholarships for Livingston County students.