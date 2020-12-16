Livingston County students take flight remotely at Heartland's Challenger Learning Center

NORMAL — Although COVID-19 restrictions have grounded in-person trips to the Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College, Livingston County students are still getting their chance to look to the stars.
Earlier this year, the Caterpillar facility in Pontiac, working with the Heartland Community College Foundation, pledged to provide funding so all Livingston County students in fifth- through eighth-grade could participate in a “mission” at the Challenger Learning Center over the next five years.
Just as astronauts need to adapt to changes while in orbit, the Challenger Learning Center has adapted, too.
For now, the missions are taking place in a virtual format, where students can learn skills related to STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Students from Tri-Point participated in the first remote mission in November. By the end of the year, more than 150 students from Prairie Central schools will take part in a mission.
By the end of the minimum 5-year commitment, more than 2,500 students will have a Challenger Learning Center experience virtually or in person, funded by Caterpillar.
“The Challenger Learning Center partnership is helping to introduce the young people to the exciting opportunities that a career in engineering and manufacturing can offer – which is great for the future of both Livingston County and Caterpillar,” said Dave Viebrock, facility manager of the Caterpillar plant in Pontiac.
The Caterpillar Pontiac facility’s Scoring FORE Scholarships golf outing raised more than $68,000 to fund educational opportunities for students in Livingston County in the summer of 2019.
Since the golf outing began in 2006, more than $500,000 has been raised to support learning opportunities, including 56 Heartland Community College scholarships for Livingston County students.
HCC Foundation Executive Director Chris Downing said, “The support Caterpillar provides will promote the development of STEM skills for young people, and that really pays off for a community looking for the problem solvers and leaders of tomorrow.”
