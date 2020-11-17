Macon County schools learning flexibility during COVID-19

DECATUR — Parochial schools in Decatur returned to school in person in August.
With the exception of Decatur Public Schools, who went fully virtual at least through the winter break, most Macon County public schools also chose in-person hybrid models allowing students to choose all-remote learning, while other students attend in person, usually including one remote learning day a week for all students. Decatur schools will make another announcement on Dec. 4 in regard to the third quarter of the school year, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4.
With precautions in place such as requiring masks and social distancing, students and teachers went back to their buildings to tackle a school year like never before.
This week, the Catholic schools announced they plan to go fully remote for the week after Thanksgiving and the one after Christmas break to reduce the chances of students and staff spreading illness after holiday gatherings, other than St. Patrick, which plans to continue meeting in person after each holiday.
LSA also plans a week of remote learning after Thanksgiving and their school board is considering an extended e-learning plan following Christmas break, also, said junior high and high school Principal Allison Nolen.
“We are moving to e-learning for the week following Thanksgiving and most likely Christmas, but that isn’t decided quite yet,” Nolen said. “Our teachers are preparing plans and getting students ready for a switch to remote if that becomes necessary or mandated.”
As of now, Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Family, St. Teresa and LSA plan to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7 until they dismiss for Christmas break, and would return to in-person classes in January, unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues a new stay-at-home order.
Support Local Journalism
“I think it was mid-October when we had conversations with local health and medical professionals and a significant rise in numbers was anticipated,” said Debbie Alexander, principal of Holy Family School. “With this information, Father Joe (Molloy) and I decided it was in the best interests of our students, staff and families to make the revision to our calendar. We all must do our part to keep our community healthy and safe as well as do all we can to keep this virus under control. We recognize that as a responsibility that every community member needs to embrace.”
Argenta-Oreana is using a blended learning plan, and families may choose fully remote learning. Maroa-Forsyth's middle school was placed on remote-only learning for two weeks in September. Meridian has been meeting in person but as of Nov. 30 will be fully remote.
“The primary reasons behind this adjustment were due to the elevated amount of staff and students in the Meridian district being placed in quarantine due to contact tracing, and the challenges that reality is presenting; the heightened risk for the COVID-19 virus to spread during the time between Thanksgiving and the end of the first semester, when there will likely be more gatherings among people as a result of the holiday season,” Meridian Superintendent Andy Pygott wrote.
Mount Zion is remote through the end of the second quarter.
Sangamon Valley moved to remote learning after a family member was exposed to COVID-19. The district plans to return to in-person classes on Dec. 1.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the faculty member to prevent further spread within our school and community,” Sangamon Valley Superintendent Bob Meadows said in a letter to district families.
Warrensburg-Latham schools are meeting in person, with remote learning as an option if families so choose.
Recognize anyone? Photos of the first day of school from the Herald & Review archives
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
In this Series
Read our series: A surge in COVID cases being felt across the Midwest
-
Updated
Watch now: Is Decatur region ready for COVID spike? Health care professionals explain
-
Macon County schools learning flexibility during COVID-19
- 2 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!